Why Oracle Stock Crushed it on Friday

Key Points

It stands to benefit from an energy deal agreed between Oklo and Meta Platforms.

After all, it is a crucial partner in the social media site operator's AI efforts.

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) will be a beneficiary of a major business deal involving one of its business partners, plus its stock made a bank's list of top companies that could outperform peers this coming earnings season. As a result, Oracle's share price increased by almost 5% on Friday, as eager investors flocked to the tech sector mainstay.

Current and anticipated wins

Oracle isn't directly involved with that deal, in which next-generation nuclear power company Oklo contracted with Meta Platforms to supply energy to a clutch of the social media company's data centers in the Midwest U.S.

However, Meta has contracted to use Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure service to bolster its Llama family of AI solutions. That data center deal Meta agreed with Oklo should significantly advance the former company's artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions.

Separately, global bank HSBC published an analysis Thursday morning that flagged 11 U.S.-listed stocks it feels could deliver significant upside surprises in the next earnings season. Among these was Oracle; according to reports, the bank noted that the company ended 2025 with nearly 10 times the project backlog it had at the conclusion of the previous year.

A fine play on AI advancement

In many ways, Oracle is front and center in the AI revolution, offering products and services to businesses actively developing the technology. On that basis alone, I'd seriously consider loading up on the stock.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.