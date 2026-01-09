Why Is Oracle (ORCL) Down 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Oracle (ORCL). Shares have lost about 4.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Oracle due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Oracle Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Oracle Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Cloud Growth Fuels Revenue Rise

Oracle reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $2.26 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate pegged by 38.65% and surged 54% year over year in USD and 51% in constant currency (cc).



Revenues climbed 14% in USD and 13% in cc year over year to $16.1 billion, driven by explosive growth in cloud infrastructure as Oracle continues to establish itself as the destination of choice for AI workloads. The company added $68 billion in new commitments during the quarter from customers, including Meta, NVIDIA and others, bringing total Remaining Performance Obligations to $523 billion. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.55%.



Revenues from the Americas increased 17.2% year over year to $10.47 billion, accounting for 65.2% of total revenues. Europe/Middle East/Africa climbed 11.2% year over year to $3.76 billion and contributed 23.4% of total revenues. The remaining revenues came from the Asia Pacific region, which increased 4.9% year over year to $1.83 billion, representing 11.4% of total revenues.

ORCL's Q2 Top-Line Details

Cloud Infrastructure revenues surged 68% in USD and 66% in cc to $4.1 billion, with GPU-related revenues growing 177%. Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure business continues to grow substantially faster than competitors, driven by unprecedented AI demand.



Cloud database services revenues climbed 30%, with Autonomous Database revenues rising 43% and Multicloud consumption exploding 817% year over year. The company launched 11 Multicloud regions during the quarter, bringing the total to 45 regions live across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform, with 27 more planned.



Cloud application revenues were $3.9 billion, up 11% in both USD and cc. Strategic back-office application revenues totaled $2.4 billion, up 16% in cc. Fusion Cloud ERP revenues reached $1.1 billion, up 18% in USD and 17% in cc. NetSuite Cloud ERP revenues hit $1 billion, growing 13% in both USD and cc. Fusion HCM grew 14% while Fusion CX expanded 12%.



Total cloud revenues (SaaS plus IaaS) surged 34% in USD and 33% in cc to $8 billion, representing a significant acceleration from the 24% growth rate reported in the prior year quarter. Cloud revenue now accounts for 50% of Oracle's overall revenue.



Software revenues declined 3% in USD and 5% in cc to $5.9 billion. Software license revenues decreased 21% in USD to $939 million, reflecting the ongoing transition from on-premise to cloud-based solutions. Software support revenues remained essentially flat at $4.94 billion, up 1% in USD.



Hardware revenues came in at $776 million, up 7% in USD and 5% in cc.



Services revenues increased 7% in USD and 6% in cc to $1.43 billion. Oracle now operates 147 live customer-facing regions with 64 more planned. The company delivered close to 400 megawatts of data center capacity to customers during the quarter and delivered 50% more GPU capacity compared to Q1. The SuperCluster in Abilene, TX, remains on track with more than 96,000 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB200 chips delivered.



Operating Details of Oracle

Non-GAAP total operating expenses increased 17% in USD and 16% in cc year over year to $9.3 billion. Cloud and software expenses rose 45% to $3.99 billion, reflecting investments in expanding cloud infrastructure capacity.



Non-GAAP operating income was $6.7 billion, up 10% in USD and 8% in cc. Operating margin stood at 42% on a non-GAAP basis. GAAP operating income reached $4.7 billion, up 12% in USD and 9% in cc, with GAAP operating margin at 29%.

ORCL’s Q2 Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Nov. 30, 2025, Oracle had cash and cash equivalents of $19.2 billion compared with $10.8 billion as of Aug. 31, 2025. Operating cash flow for the quarter was approximately $0.8 billion.



Capital expenditures totalled approximately $8.1 billion for the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2025, as Oracle continues aggressive investments in data centre build-outs to support accelerating cloud demand.



Free cash flow was negative $7.3 billion for the second quarter. The vast majority of CapEx investments are for revenue-generating equipment going into data centers, not for land, buildings or power, which are covered via leases.



Oracle's Remaining Performance Obligations reached $523 billion, up $68 billion sequentially and 438% from the prior year, highlighted by new commitments from Meta, NVIDIA and others. RPO expected to be recognized in the next 12 months grew 40% year over year. Approximately 33% of total RPO is expected to be recognized as revenues over the next 12 months.



The company repurchased shares for $95 million and paid out $2.85 billion in dividends during the six-month period for fiscal 2025. Oracle also announced that it would pay a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 9, 2026, with a payment date of Jan. 23, 2026.



Total notes payable and borrowings stood at $108.1 billion as of Nov. 30, 2025, up from $92.6 billion as of May 31, 2025, reflecting increased debt to fund cloud infrastructure expansion.

Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Oracle provided specific financial targets assuming current currency exchange rates. Total cloud revenue is expected to grow from 37% to 41% in cc and is expected to grow from 40% to 44% in USD. Total revenues are expected to grow from 16% to 18% in cc and are expected to grow from 19% to 21% in USD. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to grow between 12% to 14% and be between $1.64 and $1.68 in cc. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to grow 16% to 18% and be between $1.70 and $1.74 in USD.



For full-year fiscal 2026, management maintained its revenue expectation of $67 billion. However, given the $68 billion in added RPO during fiscal second quarter that can be monetized quickly, Oracle now expects $4 billion of additional revenues in fiscal 2027. Fiscal 2026 CapEx is now expected to be approximately $15 billion higher than previously forecasted. The earnings per share guidance assumes a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 20.8%. Currency is expected to have a 2% to 3% positive effect on revenues and a 6-cent positive effect on EPS for fiscal Q3.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, Oracle has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Oracle has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

