Why Optoelectronics Stocks Soared Today

Key Points

Nvidia announced financially significant partnerships with both Coherent and Lumentum to develop optical technology for AI data centers.

Smaller optical stocks nLIGHT and Applied Optoelectronics jumped even higher despite not being part of the Nvidia deals.

Investors may be betting that nLIGHT and Applied Optoelectronics become acquisition targets or future Nvidia partners.

10 stocks we like better than Applied Optoelectronics ›

A rising tide can lift many boats at once. The biggest winners aren't always the most obvious names.

That's the case today in the advanced optics industry. Artificial intelligence (AI) giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced long-term research partnerships with two leaders in the field. Coherent (NYSE: COHR) shares rose more than 14% on its Nvidia deal while fellow heavyweight Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) notched an 11% gain on a similar agreement.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Two deals, one template, zero exclusivity

Nvidia used a boilerplate template for both press releases (dusted with management commentary), and both deals are "non-exclusive." The announcements felt like part of a wide-reaching strategy.

But you know who jumped even higher, even as Nvidia didn't include them in this bundle of optical technology deals? That would be nLIGHT (NASDAQ: LASR) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI), whose stocks rose 20% and 21%, respectively.

Why the underdogs are winning today

The news-less stocks leaping actually makes some sense. If Nvidia is looking for multiple component suppliers and/or research partners in the optical tech sector, nLIGHT and Applied Optoelectronics could very well benefit from that strategy over time.

And the gains feed into strong market momentum in both cases. nLIGHT's stock is up 630% over the last year, and Applied Optoelectronics shows a staggering 3,720% return in three years. These stocks are keeping pace with market darlings like Nvidia.

But these are small companies with a checkered past. A year ago, nLIGHT's price had fallen 19% over the previous two years. And before Applied Optoelectronics' tremendous three-year run, it had plunged 70% from March 2021 to March 2023. The larger optics experts with freshly signed Nvidia partnerships are more stable over time and far more profitable.

Essentially, shareholders of the smaller names are betting that their chosen company just became a more attractive acquisition target or future partner. Each stock's small size amplifies the move.

Does that idea hold water in the long run? Only time will tell, but let me tell you why I'm a skeptic. It won't surprise me at all if Nvidia shrugs off Applied Optoelectronics and nLIGHT to build stronger ties to true sector leaders like Coherent and Lumentum.

Should you buy stock in Applied Optoelectronics right now?

Before you buy stock in Applied Optoelectronics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Applied Optoelectronics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Anders Bylund has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coherent, Lumentum, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.