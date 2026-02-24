Why Openlane Stock is Drawing Institutional Investor Interest

Key Points

Kimelman & Baird initiated a new stake in Openlane, acquiring 809,840 shares; estimated transaction value is $24.12 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $24.12 million, reflecting both the new stake and stock price movement during the period.

This new position represents a 1.85% increase in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade holding: 809,840 shares valued at $24.12 million as of December 31, 2025.

The stake places Openlane outside the fund’s top five holdings, which number 260 reportable positions as of December 31, 2025.

On February 5, 2026, investment advisor Kimelman & Baird disclosed a new position in Openlane (NYSE:OPLN), acquiring 809,840 shares in an estimated $24.12 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 5, 2026, Kimelman & Baird reported acquiring 809,840 shares of Openlane (NYSE:OPLN) during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $24.12 million, calculated using the quarterly average price methodology. The quarter-end value of the position also stood at $24.12 million, reflecting both the new share purchase and movements in the stock price over the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Kimelman & Baird accounting for 1.8529% of the firm’s reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: AAPL: $77.28 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE: JPM: $74.62 million (5.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMZN: $63.57 million (4.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $58.56 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $56.68 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of February 5, 2026, Openlane shares were priced at $28.86, up 40.44% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 28.28 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.07 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.93 billion Net income (TTM) $170.50 million Price (as of market close February 5, 2026) $28.86

Company snapshot

Offers a digital marketplace platform for buying and selling used vehicles, complemented by ancillary services such as transportation logistics, reconditioning, vehicle inspection, certification, titling, and collateral recovery.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction fees on vehicle sales, value-added service fees, and floorplan financing solutions for independent dealers.

Serves commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, vehicle dealers, and manufacturers across the United States, Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Openlane operates at scale as a digital intermediary in the used vehicle market, facilitating efficient transactions between sellers and buyers through its integrated online platform. The company leverages technology-driven solutions and value-added services to streamline the remarketing process and support dealer inventory needs. Its broad customer base and comprehensive service suite position it competitively within the automotive marketplace sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Openlane is a major player in its niche of providing an online marketplace for auto dealers to buy and sell used cars. The company has some solid momentum, coming off a fourth quarter in which it grew revenue by 9% and earnings by 14%, year over year.

Further, it increased its gross merchandise volume by 8% to $7.1 billion, which is the value of all transactions on its marketplace. Its dealer volume grew 9%, meaning 9% more dealers participated on its platform.

In its guidance for 2026. Openlane anticipates earnings of $0.95 to $1.09 per share, which would be higher than the $0.96 per share net loss in 2025.

The stock price is down 11% YTD but has returned 26% over the past year. It has a three-year average annualized return of 21.4% and a five-year annualized return of 12.1%.

The stock is trading at 39 times earnings and 22 times forward earnings. Wall Street likes the stock, rating it a consensus buy with a $34 per share price target, which would indicate 28% growth.

