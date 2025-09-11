Why Opendoor Technologies Stock Was Skyrocketing Today

Key Points Opendoor is bringing in Shopify COO Kaz Nejatian as its next CEO.

The company also brought back co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu to serve on the board.

Investors are hopeful they can help turn around the business.

10 stocks we like better than Opendoor Technologies ›

Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) were soaring again today after the online home flipper overhauled its management team, announcing a new CEO and bringing back two of the company's founders onto the board.

That news helped stoke more confidence in the business, as the stock has jumped more than 1,000% in the last few months on a combination of a meme stock rally and bets that interest rate cuts will help drive a turnaround.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

As of 10:43 a.m. ET, the stock was up 58% on the news.

Opendoor nabs Shopify's COO

Opendoor announced last night that Kaz Nejatian, the COO of Shopify, would be its next CEO. Nejatian had been at Shopify since 2019, where he's grown the e-commerce software business and developed its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy.

In a post on X, Nejatian explained why he was joining Opendoor, saying, "It is incredibly important that we use all of our energy and every modern tool at our disposal to build products that make homeownership easier."

In addition to the CEO change, Opendoor brought back co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu to serve on the Opendoor board, saying that they would inject "founder DNA" into the company at a pivotal point, as new life has been breathed into the stock in recent months.

On Nejatian, Rabois said, "Literally there was only one choice for the job: Kaz. I am thrilled that he will be serving as CEO of Opendoor."

What's next for Opendoor?

The momentum in Opendoor stock over the last few months has been incredible, but there still have been fundamental changes to the business. New leadership could bring new energy and a strategic shift to the company, but the business model is still unproven.

Investors should expect Opendoor stock to swing again next week, when the Federal Reserve makes its interest rate decision. A 50-basis point rate cut, if it happens, would likely drive another surge in the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Opendoor Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $672,879!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,947!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,066% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.