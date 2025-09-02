Why Opendoor Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points EMJ Capital's Eric Jackson compared Opendoor to Uber and Airbnb on a Yahoo! Finance show.

While there are parallels, there are also key differences.

10 stocks we like better than Opendoor Technologies ›

Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) are jumping on Tuesday, up 6.5% as of 1:16 p.m. ET, and were up as much as 9.7% earlier in the day. The jump comes as the S&P 500 has lost 1.3% and the Nasdaq Composite has lost 1.5%.

The meme stock is on the move again today, continuing to climb after the investor largely responsible for kicking off Opendoor's original meme rally appeared on Yahoo! Finance's show "Opening Bid" last Thursday and called the company the "Uber of real estate."

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Could Opendoor be the Uber of real estate?

The head of EMJ Capital, Eric Jackson, made some pretty bold statements. He believes that Opendoor is in a unique position to transform the homebuying experience and become the go-to consumer platform for buying and selling real estate, much like Uber and Airbnb in their respective markets. He also believes that the company has a huge amount of data that it can use to leverage artificial intelligence, boosting efficiency in homebuying and reducing costs.

Jackson said on the program that real estate is a massive market ripe for "Uberfication," saying, "If you think about some of the great kind of e-commerce brands that have emerged in the last 10 years, I'm thinking of names like Uber, kind of revolutionizing how we, you know, take a taxi... You could turn [Opendoor] into a global brand if done right and, kind of, it becomes a verb."

Investors should exercise caution

While Opendoor could become ubiquitous, it has enormous hurdles to clear first. And Opendoor's business model includes buying and selling real estate itself, which makes the business incredibly capital-intensive. That's an important distinction between it and the other companies. It is currently unprofitable and heavily reliant on debt. I would avoid this stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Opendoor Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,639!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.