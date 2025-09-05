Why Opendoor Technologies Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points The Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report for August is spurring another round of big gains for Opendoor stock.

Investors are betting that the latest jobs numbers have increased the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

Rate cuts would be good for Opendoor on multiple levels, but the stock remains a risky play.

10 stocks we like better than Opendoor Technologies ›

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock is seeing another surge of strong gains Friday. The company's share price was up 8.9% as of 12:30 p.m. ET and had been up as much as 13.6% earlier in the session.

Opendoor stock is rocketing higher today thanks to meme stock momentum and the latest U.S. jobs report. While the jobs report came in significantly weaker than anticipated, this actually looks like a positive catalyst for the company's valuation.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Opendoor stock bounds higher on weak jobs report

With the August jobs report it published this morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the U.S. economy added 22,000 non-farm jobs last month. For comparison, the average economist forecast had called for 75,000 jobs to be added in the month.

The weak jobs report increases the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will issue an interest rate cut when it meets on Sept. 16 and 17. That's good news for Opendoor on multiple fronts.

For starters, lower rates could allow Opendoor to refinance its debt at more favorable interest levels. While the Fed's benchmark rate doesn't establish the interest rates for mortgages, these rates tend to move in concert. Lower interest rates also tend to create positive valuation catalysts for stocks at large -- and speculative stocks often see outsized benefits.

What's next for Opendoor?

Opendoor stock has enjoyed a massive rally in 2025, and its share price is now up roughly 306% year to date. While some of the stock's gains are connected to excitement surrounding new artificial intelligence (AI) tools and a transition in the CEO role, much of the rally appears to have been spurred by speculative meme stock trading.

Investors are hoping that Opendoor could be in the early stages of a Carvana-like turnaround that delivers even bigger returns for shareholders. While it's possible that Opendoor could keep rocketing higher, investors should move forward with the understanding that the stock is a high-risk bet.

Should you invest $1,000 in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Opendoor Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $678,148!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,052,193!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,065% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.