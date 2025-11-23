Why Opendoor Technologies Stock Plummeted This Week

Key Points

Opendoor Technologies stock sank this week amid bearish momentum for the broader market.

Investors became increasingly bearish on stocks in response to a range of threats, and high-risk plays were especially hard hit.

The market has recently become more optimistic that the Federal Reserve will cut rates next month.

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock got hit with waves of sell-offs over the past week of trading. The company's share price ended the stretch down 16.9% from where it stood at the end of the previous week's market close.

While there wasn't any major, business-specific news dragging the stock lower, the iBuyer real-estate specialist's share price moved lower as investors moved out of speculative investments. Despite the double-digit sell-off this week, Opendoor is still up 322% in 2025.

Opendoor stock sank as investors adopted risk-off trading

Investors sold out of stocks in response to macroeconomic and geopolitical risk factors. Concerns that valuations for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are in a bubble also had spillover effects across the market.

Even with a recovery rally in Friday's trading, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended the week's trading down 2% and 2.7%, respectively. Concerns that the Federal Reserve may opt to keep interest rates at their current levels despite signs of a weakening economy were at the heart of the sell-offs, but there have recently been some shifts when it comes to the outlook on that front.

What's next for Opendoor?

While macroeconomic concerns drove big sell-offs across much of this week's trading, investors have recently become more confident that the Federal Reserve will vote to institute another quarter-point cut for interest rates when it meets next month. If a cut does arrive, that would be good news for Opendoor and other high-risk, speculative stocks. Investors and analysts now think it's likely that the Fed will cut rates next month, but the company still has a lot of proving to do in order to justify the big valuation gains it's posted in this year's trading.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.