Why Is OpenAI Building a Web Browser

To receive tech updates in your inbox, sign up to the newsletter ARPU, published by Hedder.

This article was originally published on ARPU. View the original post here.

OpenAI, the company that ignited the artificial intelligence race with ChatGPT, is now preparing to launch its own AI-powered web browser. According to a recent report from Reuters, the browser is designed to directly challenge Google's market-dominating Chrome and fundamentally change how people interact with the internet. The move signals a new and critical phase in the AI arms race: the battle is no longer just about who has the smartest chatbot, but who controls the primary interface to our digital lives.

Why is a web browser the new AI battleground?

For decades, the browser has been the window to the web, but its core function has been to help users pull information by navigating to different sites. AI is flipping that model on its head. The new paradigm is about AI pushing synthesized answers and, more importantly, doing things on the user's behalf. This transforms the browser from a simple navigator into a platform for AI "agents" that can book reservations, fill out forms, and perform complex tasks across multiple websites. As the Reuters report notes, a browser's direct access to a user's web activity makes it "the ideal platform for AI 'agents' that can take actions on their behalf." By building its own browser, OpenAI is creating the perfect home for its agentic AI ambitions.

Is traditional search dying?

The foundation of Google's empire—the "10 blue links" on a search results page—is showing signs of cracking under the pressure from AI. In a stunning admission during testimony in May 2025, Apple executive Eddy Cue revealed that for the first time ever, search queries on the iPhone's Safari browser had dipped, a change he directly attributed to the rise of AI. Cue said he believes AI search providers will eventually replace standard search engines.

Apple itself is actively exploring this new frontier. The company is reportedly considering using models from Anthropic or OpenAI to power a future version of Siri and is already planning to deeply integrate AI search options into Safari. This shift by the world's most valuable company validates the core thesis behind OpenAI's move: the primary way users find information is undergoing a once-in-a-generation transformation.

Stay ahead of the curve on tech business trends: sign up to our newsletter ARPU.

Who are the players in this new browser war?

While Google Chrome remains the titan, with over 3 billion users and two-thirds of theglobal market a new field of AI-native competitors is emerging.

OpenAI: Its forthcoming browser, built on Google's open-source Chromium code, aims to integrate a chat interface directly, keeping users within its ecosystem.

Perplexity: The popular AI "answer engine" has already launched its own browser, Comet, which is also focused on enabling AI agents to perform tasks for the user.

Startups: Niche players like The Browser Company and Brave are also embedding AI-powered summarization and browsing features into their products.

Google: The incumbent is not standing still. It has been aggressively integrating its Gemini AI into Chrome and its search results through "AI Overviews," attempting to evolve its own interface before it's made obsolete.

Can anyone actually topple Google Chrome?

The challenge is immense. Chrome's integration with the Android ecosystem and its long-standing status as the default on billions of devices gives it a powerful defensive moat. Most new entrants, including OpenAI's, are even built using Chromium, the open-source foundation that Google itself provides. This means that while they compete with Google, they are also building on top of its technology.

Stay ahead of the curve on tech business trends: sign up to our newsletter ARPU.

However, OpenAI's strategy is about more than just software. The company's recent $6.5 billion acquisition of Jony Ive's hardware startup, io, signals a much larger ambition. The plan is not just to build a better browser, but potentially an entirely new "family of devices" designed from the ground up for the AI era. This suggests that the battle for the interface may ultimately move beyond the desktop and smartphone screen, posing a long-term, existential threat to the current hardware and software duopoly of Apple and Google. The AI-powered browser is just the first, crucial beachhead in this new war.

Reference Shelf:

Exclusive: OpenAI to release web browser in challenge to Google Chrome (Reuters)

Apple Weighs Replacing Siri’s AI, LLMs With Anthropic Claude or OpenAI ChatGPT (Bloomberg)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.