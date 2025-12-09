Why Ooma Stock Crashed After Crushing on Earnings

Key Points

Ooma beat on earnings but missed on sales last night.

GAAP profits was much weaker than management's reported "non-GAAP earnings."

VoIP telephone company Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) stock tumbled 11.7% through 12:35 a.m. ET Tuesday after reporting fiscal Q3 2026 earnings last night. The strange thing: Ooma beat on earnings.

Analysts forecast Ooma would earn $0.22 per share on sales of $71.4 million, but Ooma actually earned $0.27. The problem wasn't Ooma's earnings, though. It was Ooma's sales, which missed badly at just $67.6 million.

Ooma Q3 earnings

Not all the news was bad. Ooma grew sales 4% year over year, and flipped its profits as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) from negative $0.09 a year ago to $0.05 per share this time around.

Still, there's a world of difference between $0.05, GAAP, and the $0.27 per share Ooma supposedly earned -- which turns out to have been a non-GAAP number. Ooma CEO Eric Stang described the Q3 results as "strong," but they weren't really impressive.

Is Ooma stock a buy?

Nor do I love the company's guidance. Looking ahead through the end of fiscal 2026, Ooma projects between $270.3 million to $270.9 million, with earnings between $1 and $1.02 per share.

With Ooma stock costing only $11 a share, that may not sound bad. But recall that the $1-ish Ooma will earn this year is a non-GAAP number. Considering how much lower Q3 GAAP profit was compared to non-GAAP, I think it's safe to assume GAAP earnings for the whole year will end up looking similarly weak. Indeed, analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence see Ooma earning no more than $0.20.

On an $11 stock, that's a rich 55 times earnings multiple. In my book, that makes Ooma stock a sell.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.