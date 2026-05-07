Why One Wealth Firm Made a $26 Million Bet on This International ETF Up 34%

Key Points

MA Private Wealth bought 824,995 shares of CORO, with an estimated trade value of $26.53 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $26.53 million, reflecting the acquisition of a new stake in CORO.

This transaction represented a 4.49% increase in the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM).

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On May 7, 2026, MA Private Wealth established a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 824,995 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on quarterly average pricing, was $26.53 million, according to a recent SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 7, 2026, MA Private Wealth initiated a new stake in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF by acquiring 824,995 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $26.53 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end position was also valued at $26.53 million, reflecting the combined impact of the purchase and any price changes during the period.

What else to know

This is a new position for MA Private Wealth, representing 4.49% of its reportable U.S. equity AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing included: NYSEMKT:VOO: $74.70 million (12.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DYNF: $45.52 million (7.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVW: $44.15 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SPTL: $36.95 million (6.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:BND: $36.36 million (6.1% of AUM)

CORO prices are up about 34% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of Thursday) $35.52 Yield 2% Net assets $3.6 billion

ETF snapshot

CORO offers an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on international country rotation strategies.

The ETF generates revenue primarily through management fees and fund-related income by providing exposure to global equity markets.

It targets institutional investors, financial advisors, and individual investors seeking diversified international equity allocations.

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF provides investors with access to a dynamic portfolio that rotates exposure among various international equity markets. The fund leverages BlackRock's expertise in active management to identify and capitalize on country-specific opportunities. This approach aims to enhance returns and manage risk for clients seeking diversified global equity exposure. The ETF's strategy is designed to appeal to investors looking for an actively managed solution within the international equity space.

What this transaction means for investors

The timing of MA Private Wealth’s buy is notable because CORO has already had a strong run. CORO is up roughly 34% over the past year, and BlackRock’s active strategy has outperformed its MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. benchmark since launch, posting a 31.4% total return through March 31. The fund tactically rotates exposure across international markets, with sizable allocations to Japan, Canada, the U.K., South Korea, and China.



What makes this also interesting is the scale of the allocation. A nearly $27 million opening position representing 4.5% of AUM suggests conviction. The ETF also now manages roughly $3.8 billion in assets despite launching only in late 2024. In other words, this purchase ultimately looks like a bet that international equities still have room to run after years of lagging U.S. markets. With investors increasingly questioning stretched valuations in mega-cap American tech stocks, an actively managed international rotation strategy like CORO offers a way to chase global momentum without making a single-country bet.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.