Why One Small-Cap Fund Bought $11 Million in Cellebrite Stock Last Quarter

Key Points

Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management increased its position Cellebrite by 434,615 shares during the third quarter, adding an estimated $11.3 million in value to its stake.

At quarter-end, Ashford reported holding 1.7 million shares of Cellebrite valued at $31.5 million as of September 30.

Cellebrite is now the fund’s fifth-largest holding, comprising 3.5% of reportable AUM.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

In a filing on Friday, Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management reported buying an additional 434,615 shares of Cellebrite (NASDAQ:CLBT) during the third quarter, raising its stake by approximately $11.3 million.

What Happened

Ashford Capital Management reported an increased position in Cellebrite, purchasing 434,615 additional shares during the third quarter, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released on Friday. The fund’s total holding reached 1.7 million shares valued at $31.5 million as of September 30.

What Else to Know

The buy increased Cellebrite to 3.5% of Ashford Capital Management’s reportable U.S. equity AUM, making it the fund’s fifth-largest holding after the quarter’s trades.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: GSAT: $51.3 million (5.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: LGND: $43.3 million (4.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ODD: $34.2 million (3.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: SNEX: $31.6 million (3.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: CLBT: $31.5 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of Monday, shares of Cellebrite were priced at $18.47, up 4% over the prior year and well underperforming the S&P 500's 14% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $4.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $455.9 million Net Income (TTM) $76.3 million Price (as of Monday) $18.47

Company Snapshot

Cellebrite is a technology company specializing in digital intelligence solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. The company leverages proprietary platforms to help clients collect, analyze, and manage digital evidence across a range of investigative scenarios and solutions, including forensic extraction devices, video analysis, open-source intelligence tools, and blockchain transaction analysis platforms. With a global presence and a diversified product suite, Cellebrite maintains a competitive edge by addressing complex data extraction and analysis needs for both public sector and enterprise customers. More specifically, it serves federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, as well as enterprise clients and service providers globally.

Foolish Take

For long-term investors, it's interesting to note how closely this move aligns with Ashford’s private-equity-style approach posted on its website: concentrate capital in durable, underfollowed small companies where execution and industry leadership matter more than short-term stock moves. Cellebrite fits that template: Even as the stock has lagged the broader market this past year, the firm continues to show both operating discipline and predictable subscription expansion.



Take, for example, the firm's most recent earnings results. Revenue grew 18% to $126 million, ARR climbed 19% to $439.8 million, and subscription revenue rose 21%—all pointing to a sticky, expanding customer base across law enforcement and enterprise customers. The company also generated $33.3 million in operating cash flow and exited the quarter with more than $281 million in cash, giving it ample flexibility as it rolls out its expanded Guardian suite and closes the Corellium acquisition.



Within Ashford’s portfolio—led by GSAT, Ligand, ODD, SNEX, and now a larger CLBT position—the firm continues to lean into niche, mission-critical providers rather than broad tech stocks. As for Cellebrite, its combination of recurring revenue, widening margins, and growing momentum set up what could be a long-duration growth runway.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC, showing their U.S. equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory body, often detailing financial or ownership information.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a particular company by an investor or fund.

Holding: A security or asset owned by an individual or institutional investor.

Allocation: The portion of a portfolio assigned to a specific asset, sector, or security.

Digital intelligence solutions: Technologies and tools used to collect, analyze, and manage digital evidence for investigations.

Forensic extraction devices: Tools used to retrieve data from digital devices for legal or investigative purposes.

Open-source intelligence tools: Software that gathers and analyzes publicly available information from the internet and other sources.

Blockchain transaction analysis platforms: Systems that track, analyze, and interpret transactions recorded on blockchain networks.

Proprietary platforms: Technology systems owned and developed by a specific company, often offering unique features or capabilities.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,035%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cellebrite. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.