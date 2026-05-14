Why One Investor May Be Losing Confidence in GitLab

Key Points

Bienville Capital sold 945,332 shares of GitLab, with an estimated transaction value of $27.61 million based on quarterly average price.

The quarter-end value of the GitLab position decreased by $35.48 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement.

This marks the full liquidation of a previously significant holding, which was 5.6% of AUM as of the prior quarter.

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What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Bienville Capital Management sold all 945,332 shares of GitLab(NASDAQ:GTLB). The estimated value of this transaction, based on the average closing price for the first quarter, was $27.61 million. The quarter-end value of the GitLab position dropped by $35.48 million, a figure that includes both the trading activity and underlying stock price changes.

What else to know

Bienville Capital fully exited GitLab, which now represents 0% of the fund’s 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: ACIO: $43.24 million (7.86% of AUM) NASDAQ: MELI: $36.73 million (6.68% of AUM) NASDAQ: DASH: $29.86 million (5.43% of AUM) NYSE: CIEN: $27.24 million (4.95% of AUM) NYSE: KVYO: $23.89 million (4.34% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, GitLab shares were priced at $22.05, down 58.7% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 85.1 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $955.22 million Net income (TTM) ($55.96 million) Market capitalization $4.39 billion Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $22.05

Company snapshot

Offers a unified DevOps platform, GitLab, supporting the full software development lifecycle, along with related training and professional services.

Operates a subscription-based business model, providing cloud and self-managed solutions for software development and deployment.

Serves a global customer base, including enterprise and mid-market organizations seeking integrated development and security solutions.

GitLab Inc. is a leading provider of DevOps lifecycle software, enabling organizations to enhance productivity and accelerate software delivery. Its unified platform addresses the growing demand for integrated development and security solutions, supporting a diverse global client base and maintaining a competitive edge in the software application industry.

What this transaction means for investors

When an asset manager sells its entire stake in a company that was previously its No. 4 holding, investors may wonder whether they should do the same. So, is Bienville’s sale of GitLab worth noting?

Like many technology companies, GitLab faces increasing competition from the rapid development of AI tools. Investors have raised concerns that AI-powered coding tools can reduce the demand for traditional DevOps tools and human coders, and those companies must adapt quickly to stay competitive.

GitLab has also experienced slower customer spending in recent quarters, though revenue growth remained relatively strong. The stock has traded well below its previous highs, contributing to speculation that the company could become an acquisition target.

At the same time, GitLab has continued expanding its AI offerings through products like GitLab Duo, which helps developers automate coding and software-development tasks.

For investors seeking technology exposure with less company-specific risk, a diversified technology ETF or mutual fund may offer a more balanced approach.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ciena, DoorDash, GitLab, and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.