Why One Hedge Fund Just Put $246 Million Into This Life Sciences Supplier

Key Points

New York City-based Engine Capital Management bought 14.2 million shares of Avantor in the third quarter.

The position value increased by $172 million from the prior period.

Post-transaction, the fund reported holding about 19.7 million Avantor shares valued at $246.1 million, making it Engine's largest holding as of September 30.

New York City-based Engine Capital Management disclosed a buy of 14.2 million shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR), increasing its stake by an estimated $172 million in the third quarter, per a November 14 SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, Engine Capital Management, LP increased its position in Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) by 14.2 million shares during the third quarter. The value of this stake grew by approximately $172 million, resulting in a post-trade holding valued at $246.1 million as of September 30.

What Else to Know

Avantor now represents 29.2% of Engine Capital Management’s 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: AVTR: $246.1 million (29.2% of AUM)

NYSE: NATL: $94.7 million (11.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: LNW: $80.9 million (9.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ACHC: $64.0 million (7.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: OFIX: $62.3 million (7.4% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares were priced at $10.93, down 48% over the past year and vastly underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 13% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Friday) $10.93 Market Capitalization $7.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.6 billion Net Income (TTM) ($82.2 million)

Company Snapshot

Avantor provides high-purity chemicals, laboratory supplies, single-use assemblies, chromatography resins, analytical kits, and specialized instrumentation for the life sciences and advanced technology sectors.

The company generates revenue through the sale of consumables, equipment, and services, including laboratory and production support, procurement, and biopharmaceutical development solutions.

Primary customers include biopharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers, academic and government research institutions, and advanced technology companies worldwide.

Avantor, Inc. is a global supplier of mission-critical products and services supporting biopharma, healthcare, education, and advanced technology industries. The company leverages a broad portfolio and integrated supply chain to serve complex customer needs across multiple regions. Its scale, diverse offerings, and focus on high-growth end markets position Avantor as a key partner for organizations engaged in scientific research and production.

Foolish Take

Avantor’s deep drawdown has created a setup long-term investors know well: Structurally important businesses can fall out of favor long before fundamentals stabilize. That tension—between cyclical weakness and long-term relevance—is central to why this move matters. Engine Capital's increased concentration signals conviction that Avantor’s portfolio of mission-critical lab and production supplies remains indispensable even as the company works through operational missteps and a challenged demand backdrop.



The latest quarter underscored that reset. Net sales fell 5% to $1.6 billion, while a $785 million non-cash goodwill impairment drove a GAAP net loss of $712 million. Still, adjusted EBITDA of $268 million and free cash flow of $172 million show the business continues to generate meaningful cash, bucking the harsh headline print. Management also authorized a $500 million share repurchase, a notable signal of confidence in future cash generation and execution progress.



Within Engine Capital’s portfolio, Avantor now represents a dominant 29.2% weighting—far larger than its next-largest holding—suggesting the fund views the selloff as misaligned with long-term value. For patient investors, the setup resembles a classic recovery bet: durable end-market exposure, improving internal discipline, and a valuation reset driven more by sentiment than solvency.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset owned by an investor or fund.

Holding: A specific investment owned within a portfolio or fund.

Reportable Assets: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as the 13F report.

Post-trade: The state of a portfolio or position after a transaction has been completed.

Buy (in fund context): The purchase of additional shares or securities to increase a fund's exposure to an investment.

Lagging: Underperforming compared to a benchmark or index over a given period.

Biopharmaceutical: Relating to drugs produced using biotechnology, often for medical or therapeutic use.

Consumables: Products that are used up and need regular replacement, such as laboratory supplies.

Single-use assemblies: Pre-assembled, disposable components used in manufacturing or laboratory processes to reduce contamination risk.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Light & Wonder Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.