Why One ETF Now Takes Up 18% of a Portfolio After a $39 Million Boost

Dallas-based Requisite Capital Management bought 687,855 GPIX shares in the third quarter.

The move contributed to an estimated $39.20 million increase in the position value.

As of September 30, Requisite reported holding 2 million GPIX shares valued at $106.77 million.

As of September 30, Dallas-based Requisite Capital Management had increased its position in the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) by 687,855 shares, raising the position value by approximately $39.20 million.

What Happened

Requisite Capital Management reported in a November 12 SEC filing that it increased its stake in the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) by 687,855 shares during the third quarter, raising its total position to more than 2 million shares valued at $106.77 million as of September 30.

What Else to Know

The buy brought GPIX to 17.92% of Requisite Capital Management’s 13F assets, making it the firm’s second-largest holding.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: IVV: $106.88 million (17.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GPIX: $106.77 million (17.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GPIQ: $79.48 million (13.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: RSP: $37.81 million (6.3% of AUM)

NYSE: RRC: $15.29 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of Monday, GPIX shares were priced at $52.96, up 6.5% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 16% in the same period.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $2.6 billion Price (as of Monday) $52.96 1-year total return 14%

ETF Snapshot

GPIX employs a strategy of investing at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in equity investments of companies that are included in the fund’s benchmark.

The portfolio is designed to mirror the style, capitalization, and industry characteristics of its benchmark.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (GPIX) offers investors access to a diversified basket of S&P 500 equities while seeking enhanced income through a premium-generating strategy. The fund's approach aims to maintain close alignment with the benchmark's sector and capitalization profile, appealing to investors seeking both core equity exposure and elevated yield. With a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a competitive 7.99% dividend yield, GPIX is positioned as a compelling solution for income-focused portfolios within the large-cap U.S. equity universe.

Foolish Take

When equities grind higher and volatility stays contained, the risk is not about missing upside but being overexposed to it, and increasing exposure to a premium income ETF at this stage reflects a desire to keep equity participation while deliberately reshaping return expectations.



GPIX is designed to look and feel like the S&P 500 while generating cash flow through options premiums layered on top of dividends. As of the most recent data, the fund offered a trailing distribution rate near 8%, supported by monthly payouts and a net expense ratio of 0.29%. That tradeoff matters. Investors are explicitly giving up some upside in strong rallies in exchange for steadier income and lower drawdowns when markets wobble.



This portfolio already holds broad market exposure through plain vanilla index funds, along with a sister premium income ETF. Adding to GPIX brings the income sleeve closer to parity with pure beta, signaling a preference for balance rather than outright defensiveness.

Glossary

13F AUM: The total market value of securities reported by an institutional investment manager on SEC Form 13F.

Reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, typically reflecting only certain types of holdings.

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment divided by its current price, expressed as a percentage.

Trailing dividend yield: Dividend yield calculated using dividends paid over the past 12 months.

Premium-generating strategy: An investment approach that seeks to earn extra income, often through options or similar instruments.

Benchmark: A standard index or measure used to compare the performance and characteristics of a fund or portfolio.

Core equity exposure: Investment in stocks intended to form the foundational part of a portfolio.

Large-cap: Refers to companies with large market capitalizations, typically over $10 billion.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, expressed as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges to cover operating costs.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

52-week high: The highest price at which a security has traded during the past year.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

