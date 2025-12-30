Why This One Car Brand Should Dominate Retiree Wishlists

Choosing which car to buy is a significant decision, but Toyota might be the best car brand for retirees. The car manufacturer offers various price points, and a Toyota car may be the last car a retiree ever needs, thanks to its durability.

However, the car brand’s ability to log a lot of miles at a competitive price isn’t the only selling point. These are some of the reasons why Toyota cars may dominate retirees’ wishlists.

Get a New Car for as Little as $30,000

The Toyota Camry has a $28,700 MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price), which minimizes how much a new car purchase will impact a retiree’s nest egg. That’s also the price for a new car, which suggests lower maintenance costs. The vehicle can seat up to five passengers.

The Toyota RAV4 costs a little more, coming in at a $31,725 MSRP. However, it has a lot more cargo space for long drives. The RAV4 has 37.6 cubic feet of cargo space compared to 15.1 cubic feet for the Toyota Camry. The RAV4’s cargo space also extends to 69.8 cubic feet if you fold back the seats.

These cars aren’t that expensive compared to other options while offering enough space for most retirees. The Toyota Corolla is even more affordable, with its $23,825 MSRP, but it only has 13.1 cubic feet of cargo space.

Fuel Efficiency

Toyota cars are fuel-efficient, which will reduce your gas costs. The Corolla sedan offers 46-53 miles per gallon (mpg), while the Camry comes in at 50-53 mpg. Toyota is known for having vehicles that get more miles per gallon than the average car.

Retirees don’t tend to drive as often, so they can end up with significantly lower gas bills if they get a fuel-efficient vehicle. The Toyota Highlander and Tacoma are larger vehicles that have lower mpgs but are still more efficient than similar vehicles from different brands.

Toyota Cars Are More Likely To Last 250,000 Miles

Toyota cars are durable, and it’s by a wide margin if you compare them with other brands. iSeeCars conducted a survey to determine which cars were the most likely to last 250,000 miles, and five of the top 10 spots went to Toyota models.

That type of durability reduces headaches, repairs and extra costs. A car that provides an enjoyable ride without those extra costs can be a dream come true for retirees who want a simpler lifestyle than when they worked.

Toyota Vehicles Retain Value Better Than Most Brands

While it’s not too often that retirees sell their good vehicles, they may have to if living costs become too high or they can’t drive anymore. Some retirees may also want to pass their car to one of their children. Both scenarios make Toyota cars more compelling.

Kelley Blue Book’s 2025 Best Resale Value Awards revealed that Toyota vehicles hold their value better than any other brand. Five of the top 10 cars on the list were Toyotas, including three of the top five. The Toyota Tacoma was at the top of the list, maintaining 64.1% of its MSRP value after five years.

