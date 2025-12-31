Why Ondas Stock Crushed it on Wednesday

Key Points

The last press release of 2025 from the wireless and drone technology specialist stated it earned $10 million worth of new business.

It's receiving orders for a range of different technologies, from clients aiming to integrate these into integrated operational platforms.

Drone and wireless technology specialist Ondas (NASDAQ: ONDS) flew to impressive heights on the stock market on Wednesday. The company's shares rose by nearly 9% in price, on the back of a rather encouraging business update.

A $10 million reveal

Before market open, Ondas divulged that it booked roughly $10 million in new purchase orders for offerings throughout its autonomous systems portfolio. Among other products, those orders cover counter-unmanned aerial systems (UASes) and integrated, autonomous drone systems.

In the press release trumpeting these orders, the company said they "reflect growing demand from government and critical infrastructure customers for integrated autonomous air and ground solutions."

It added that the drone market is moving toward integrated autonomous operations, in which a range of technologies is deployed through a single operational framework.

Ondas did not provide details about the clients behind this new business. The company has a diverse customer list that includes both private and public enterprises (like the military) in fields ranging from technology to defense.

Supplying a hot market

Zooming out, $10 million (or therabouts) isn't a large figure when compared to Ondas's total revenue, which approached $7.2 billion in 2024. However, it indicates the company has found a sweet spot and is currently supplying the market with what it's craving these days, which is those integrated operational platforms.

Ondas feels like it's the right kind of business in this Age of the Drone, and as such, it's definitely a stock to watch. And, for many investors, one to own as well.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.