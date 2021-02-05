Why Oncocyte Shot 13% Higher Today

What happened

Cancer diagnostics specialist Oncocyte (NYSEMKT: OCX) rose at a double-digit pace on Friday on news that it's tapping the stock market for a new round of capital-raising.

So what

Oncocyte priced its previously announced underwritten secondary stock issue of 7.78 million shares at $4.50 apiece. If all goes well, this should bring in gross proceeds of roughly $35 million. The underwriters have a 30-day option to buy nearly 1.17 million additional shares at the offering price. The issue should close on or about Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Image source: Getty Images.

New share flotations tend to make investors nervous, as they are dilutive.

However, in this case the impact of the incoming stock will be relatively light. Fewer than 9 million shares in total are being floated, while Oncocyte currently has over 428 million shares outstanding.

Also, the company is being very purposeful about this flotation. It says it intends to use its share of the proceeds to market and develop testing products aimed at identifying the most appropriate treatments for cancer patients. The money could also be utilized for more acquisitions of complementary assets, such as its recently announced purchase of the key assets of peer diagnostics specialist Chronix Biomedical.

Now what

The combination of a relatively low-impact share issue and Oncocyte's solid reasons for floating it have clearly inspired confidence. On Thursday, the healthcare stock closed 13% higher at $6 per share. This is well above the new issue's pricing, so investors are obviously excited about the company's prospects.

10 stocks we like better than OncoCyte Corporation

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and OncoCyte Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.