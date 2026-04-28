Why Omnicell Stock Trounced the Market on Tuesday

Key Points

Analysts underestimated its ability to grow revenue and profitability in the first quarter.

Management also raised certain guidance items, including adjusted profitability.

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Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) is off to a roaring start this year, at least as far as its quarterly performance is concerned. On Tuesday, it published its first earnings report of the year, and Mr. Market greeted this very positively. Investors couldn't get their hands on the healthcare tech stock fast enough, and they powered to a nearly 21% gain that day.

A solid quarter

Omnicell's revenue rose by almost 15% year-over-year to a shade under $310 million that quarter. That handily beat the consensus analyst estimate of barely over $304 million. Both product and service revenue grew during the period, with the former advancing a robust 20% to nearly $175 million, and the latter increasing 8% to $135 million.

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Better, Omnicell managed to more than double its net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This ever-important line item rose to $25 million from the year-ago profit of $12 million ($0.55 per share). Collectively, the prognosticators tracking the company's stock were expecting $0.33 per share.

In its earnings release, Omnicell wrote that the better-than-anticipated growth "reflected strong execution across the business, supported by demand for Omnicell's connected device portfolio and solid performance across the company's core points of care solutions."

Bottom-line guidance lifted

Omnicell also proffered guidance for its current quarter and the entirety of 2026. For the latter period it's expecting revenue of just under $1.22 billion to almost $1.26 billion. The company increased its non-GAAP (adjusted) net income per share forecast to $1.80 to $2.00.

To me, Omnicell is operating very effectively in medical segments (hospitals and pharmacies) that will continue to benefit from the efficiencies its products and services offer. I'm not surprised that it posted better-than-expected numbers, and fully expect it to repeat this feat in the coming quarters.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.