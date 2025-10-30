Why Omnicell Stock Crushed the Market Today

Key Points

It scored not one, but two beats on analyst estimates for its third-quarter performance.

This, despite a slight year-over-year decline in adjusted profitability.

10 stocks we like better than Omnicell ›

Healthcare tech company Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) was quite the picture of health on Thursday, at least as far as its equity was concerned. An encouraging quarterly earnings report sent its shares heading steeply uphill, to the point where they finished the trading day with an almost 14% gain in price. That looked especially good next to the 1% drop of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) that session.

Healthy improvements

Revenue for Omnicell in its third quarter amounted to $311 million, notching the company a 10% gain in the key line item. Going in the opposite direction was net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), which slid to $24 million ($0.51 per share) from the year-ago profit of $26 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Despite the slight bottom-line erosion, both metrics came in well above the average analyst estimates. Pundits tracking Omnicell stock collectively felt the company would earn under $296 million, and non-GAAP (adjusted) net income of only $0.36 per share.

Omnicell said that its foundational point-of-care connected devices continued to propel revenue growth. It added that rises in connected devices and technical services also played a role in this.

Top-line guidance topped up

It's clear that management is expecting these dynamics to continue, as it raised its guidance for total revenue -- it now feels it'll take in nearly $1.18 billion to just under $1.19 billion this year. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $1.63 to $1.73 for 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in Omnicell right now?

Before you buy stock in Omnicell, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Omnicell wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,442!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.