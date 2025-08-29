Why Is Old Dominion (ODFL) Up 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL). Shares have added about 0.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Old Dominion due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Earnings Miss at Old Dominion in Q2

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. reported disappointing second-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell on a year-over-year basis.

Quarterly earnings per share of $1.27 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 and dipped 14.2% year over year. Revenues of $1.41 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion and decreased 6.1% year over year.

The downside in ODFL’s second-quarter revenues was owing to a 9.3% decrease in its LTL tons per day, which was partially offset by an increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight. The decrease in LTL tons per day reflects a 7.3% decrease in LTL shipments per day and a 2.1% decrease in LTL weight per shipment.

LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, grew 5.3% year over year, reflecting ODFL’s consistent approach to yield management.

The earnings and revenues miss, coupled with a year-over-year decline, have displeased investors. As a result, ODFL stock was down in early trading.

Other Aspects of Q2 Earnings Report

Revenues from LTL services came in at $1.39 billion (down 6.1% year over year), which was below our estimate of $1.41 billion. Revenues from other services fell 8.1% year over year to $12.61 million, which was below our projection of $16.5 million.

In the quarter under review, LTL weight per shipment dipped 2.1%, and LTL revenue per shipment inched up 1.2% year over year. LTL shipments and LTL shipments per day were both down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 3.4%.

Total operating expenses declined 2.5% year over year to $1.05 billion. The operating income decreased 15.1% year over year to $357.89 million.

Old Dominion exited the June-end quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $24.05 million compared with $97.19 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the second quarter was $149.99 million compared with $39.99 million at the first quarter of 2025-end.

During the first half of 2025, ODFL paid out dividends worth $118.5 million and repurchased shares worth $424.6 million.

ODFL generated $285.9 million of net cash from operating activities during the second quarter of 2025. Capital expenditures were $187.2 million during the reported quarter.

For 2025, ODFL continues to anticipate its aggregate capital expenditures to be around $450 million, which includes planned expenditures of $210 million for real estate and service center expansion projects; $190 million for tractors and trailers; and $50 million for information technology and other assets.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -9.81% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Old Dominion has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Old Dominion has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Old Dominion is part of the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry. Over the past month, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX), a stock from the same industry, has gained 3.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

Knight-Swift reported revenues of $1.86 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +0.8%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares with $0.24 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Knight-Swift is expected to post earnings of $0.40 per share, indicating a change of +17.7% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.1% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Knight-Swift. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.