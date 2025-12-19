Why Oklo Stock Is Soaring On Friday

Key Points

The November inflation report showed prices rising just 2.7% annually, well below the 3.1% consensus forecast, though economists have raised concerns about data quality due to the government shutdown.

Micron Technology's blowout earnings helped ease market fears of an AI bubble.

Oklo's positioning as a potential supplier of clean, reliable power for AI data centers has driven significant investor interest, even as the company remains pre-revenue and faces a multi-year path to commercial operations.

Shares of Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) are soaring today, up 9.1% as of 2:20 ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively.

The nuclear energy company's stock is rising today as part of a broader rally in the artificial intelligence trade, spurred by a soft inflation report and massive earnings from a key supplier in the AI value chain.

AI investors get some relief

On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its much-anticipated inflation report for November. The report was delayed due to difficulty accounting for the lapse in data caused by the recent government shutdown. While many economists are questioning the report's accuracy given the lack of key data, the 2.7% annual inflation rate -- well below the 3.1% expected -- was enough to boost stocks across the market, especially those in capital-intensive industries like nuclear energy.

Beyond the inflation reading, Micron Technology's earnings release on Wednesday was strong enough to help alleviate fears of an AI bubble and lift Oklo shares. Bridging the AI power supply gap is central to Oklo's strategy and the reason its stock trades at such a premium.

There are a lot of challenges ahead for Oklo

This is a highly volatile stock, and while there is enormous opportunity, I think investors have gotten ahead of themselves. Oklo still faces significant challenges in developing its reactors and gaining regulatory approval. Even if the company clears these hurdles, building nuclear reactors is extremely expensive and time-consuming, and investors should expect potentially significant share dilution.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

