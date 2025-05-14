Why Oklo Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) are skyrocketing on Wednesday. The nuclear power start-up's stock surged 16% as of 12:17 p.m. ET today and gained as much as 22.9% earlier in the day. The impressive jump comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1% and 0.6%, respectively.

The company, which is developing small-scale nuclear reactors, reported better-than-expected first-quarter results after the market closed on Tuesday.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

First-quarter results exceed expectations

Oklo announced a first-quarter 2025 loss of $0.07 per share, a massive improvement from the $4.79 per share loss reported in the year-ago quarter. The result also beat Wall Street's expectations of a $0.10 loss.

The company also maintained its guidance for the 2025 full year. Management projected confidence; CEO Jacob DeWitte said on the earnings call: "We continue to see strong momentum across both the industry and the political landscape" and that "The current administration has made it abundantly clear that nuclear is a strategic priority."

Oklo appears to be on track

Oklo confirmed that the company's first commercial small modular reactor (SMR) remains on schedule to come on line in late 2027 or early 2028. There is still a lot of time between now and then, and the timeline could be disrupted, but investors were pleased to hear, at least for now, that things are progressing as they should.

There was perhaps more anxiety that this wouldn't be the case, given the departure of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Earlier this year, he stepped down from his role as chairman of the company after a decade in the role.

The earnings report eased fears that his departure was due to problems at the company rather than a personal choice to focus on OpenAI or to more easily facilitate deals between the two companies. I think Oklo is one of the most promising SMR stocks on the market and is a good pick for investors with patience and a higher risk tolerance.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oklo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $613,951!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $796,353!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 948% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 170% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.