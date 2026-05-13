Why Oklo Stock Is Sinking Today

Key Points

Oklo reported a first-quarter loss that was higher than Wall Street expected.

Investors are reacting negatively to the earnings miss, but the Q1 report was not a game changer for the company.

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Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) stock is moving lower in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price was down 5.3% as of 3:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.2%.

Oklo published its first-quarter results after the market closed yesterday and reported a larger-than-expected loss. With today's pullback, the stock is now down roughly 2.5% year to date.

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Oklo stock sinks on earnings miss

Oklo recorded a net loss of $33.1 million on zero revenue in the first quarter. The performance worked to a loss of $0.19 per share and came in higher than the average analyst estimate's call for a per-share loss of $0.18. Meanwhile, the business posted an operating loss of $51.2 million.

What's next for Oklo?

Oklo's Q1 report was not a game changer for the stock, and the wider-than-expected loss last quarter doesn't offer much insight into the business's long-term outlook. If the business manages to find significant market adoption for its modular nuclear reactors for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and other applications, the stock will likely see explosive growth above its current valuation levels.

Oklo's bigger-than-anticipated loss in Q1 highlights the capital-intensive nature of trying to deliver innovative wins in a new market, but it wasn't a dramatic underperformance. With the business still in a pre-commercialization stage, investors shouldn't read too much into the post-earnings pullback.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.