Why Oklo Stock Is Racing Higher Today

Key Points

Oklo announced an important approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

While the regulatory approval is noteworthy, there's still ample risk surrounding Oklo stock.

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While many stocks are soaring today thanks to companies reporting strong quarterly financial results, shares of nuclear powerhouse Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) are soaring for a different reason altogether. The company's path to regulatory approval of its Aurora Powerhouse small modular reactor appears much clearer, and investors are charged up about the news.

As of 11:22 a.m, ET, shares of Oklo are up 5%, retreating from an earlier 8% rise.

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Achieving this milestone is reducing some of the risk surrounding Oklo stock

After adopting an accelerated review schedule, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved the Principal Design Criteria (PDC) topical report for the Aurora powerhouse, which the company is currently developing in Idaho.

This achievement will help streamline the approval process for the company's advanced nuclear reactor design, as it "establishes a regulatory framework that defines the fundamental safety, reliability, and performance requirements to guide future reactor licensing and design activities," according to the company.

The expedited review of the PDC topical report reflects the executive orders President Trump issued in May 2025, which were intended, among other things, to provide an easier route for the approval of advanced nuclear energy projects.

In addition to the Aurora powerhouse it's constructing in Idaho, Oklo is working with Meta Platforms to develop a 1.2 gigawatt nuclear power project in Ohio to support Meta's data centers in the region.

What's a nuclear energy investor to do now?

The bear case for Oklo stock rests on the belief that the company will not secure the necessary approvals for its advanced nuclear reactors. It's unsurprising, therefore, that the NRC's approval of Oklo's PDS topical report is making waves with investors today. However, potential investors must recognize that the company still needs additional regulatory approvals before it can commence commercial operations, so the risk remains significant. Prospective investors should not overlook this, but they should proceed with caution and be mindful of their risk tolerance.

Should you buy stock in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.