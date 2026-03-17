Why Oklo Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Oklo is building nuclear power plants and taking the lead in nuclear fuel recycling.

The DOE has selected Oklo to build a radiostope pilot facility.

Oklo will announce its Q4 earnings after market close on March 17.

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All eyes are on Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) this week. The nuclear energy start-up, which is building advanced fast-fission power plants called the Aurora powerhouses, is working on several projects with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), including its nuclear reactor and nuclear fuel pilot programs.

Investors are eagerly awaiting Oklo's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and 2026 business updates, which will be announced after market close today.

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Oklo, however, didn't want to wait until the end of the day to announce its latest win. It has won its first-ever license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). Oklo stock jumped 10.5% within minutes of the market's opening this morning, before cooling off a bit and trading 4.5% higher as of 10:45 a.m. ET Tuesday.

What the NRC license means for Oklo

NRC has granted a materials license to Oklo's wholly owned subsidiary, Atomic Alchemy, allowing it to receive, handle, and process isotopes at its Idaho Radiochemistry Laboratory.

Radioisotopes, a form of isotope, are essential chemical elements used in a variety of critical sectors, ranging from cancer diagnosis and chronic disease treatment to scientific research and national security and defense. The U.S., however, currently relies heavily on imports to meet its demand for isotopes.

Oklo is building capabilities to reprocess existing materials into isotopes or produce fresh isotopes in reactors. In early 2026, Oklo signed an agreement with the DOE to design and build a radioisotope pilot facility under the DOE's reactor pilot program.

The latest NRC license authorizes Oklo and its subsidiary to recover and process waste materials, such as disused radium sources, into high-value isotopes for commercial sale.

It's a crucial week ahead for Oklo stock

Oklo's first-ever NRC license should build investor confidence that the company can eventually navigate the more complex licensing and regulatory requirements for its Aurora power plants.

Oklo is also building an advanced nuclear fuel recycling facility in Tennessee. Nuclear power plants generate a significant amount of waste that Oklo plans to recycle into specific isotopes. If Oklo can pull this off, it can convert waste from its own nuclear plants into a major profit source in the form of isotopes while already working with the DOE to process existing waste into isotopes.

All of this, however, could take years to materialize, provided everything goes as planned. Investors may want to wait for further details on Oklo's planned timeline for first isotope sales in its upcoming earnings release later today, along with other crucial business updates, before buying the stock.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.