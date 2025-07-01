Why Oklo Stock Plummeted Today

Shares of Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) fell on Tuesday, finishing the day down 7.6%. The drop comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 0.2% and 0.9%, respectively.

Oklo took a hit today after The Wall Street Journal reported that Alphabet's Google has signed a deal with a nuclear fusion company.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A new kind of nuclear energy

Google has signed a multibillion-dollar deal with Commonwealth Fusion System (CFS), a nuclear fusion start-up backed by Bill Gates. The deal will see Google secure 200 megawatts from CFS's first plant in Virginia by the 2030s.

Michael Terrell, head of advanced energy at Google, said of the deal, "By entering into this agreement with CFS, we hope to help prove out and scale a promising pathway toward commercial fusion power."

Nuclear fusion, in contrast to today's fission-based systems, produces significantly more power and is totally safe and clean -- no spent nuclear material to dispose of and no risk of a meltdown. It has long been the holy grail of energy production but has so far eluded scientists. However, recent developments indicate it could be a reality in the next decade or so.

Oklo could get leapfrogged

Oklo is developing small model reactors (SMRs) that are more advanced in many ways than legacy nuclear power plants. However, they are still fission reactors. Oklo's timeline for commercial delivery of its power plants is much shorter than any possible fusion reactor coming online, but today's deal raises the question: If fusion is possible within a decade, is investing in a reactor from Oklo worth it?

Here's the thing: Scientists have thought fusion technology was a decade or so away for many years. This is still very experimental technology. I don't think any company is going to hold off on investing in the energy it needs today because fusion is slightly closer to a reality. For investors with a higher risk tolerance, I think Oklo is a solid pick, but know that the stock is pricey at the moment, and there is a long road ahead.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oklo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $722,181!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $968,402!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.