If you’re wondering why Oklo’s stock (NYSE:OKLO) made such a dramatic move lately, you’re not alone. It’s been a rollercoaster—one powered by government deals, nuclear buzz, and, well, a big old stock sale. Let’s break it down in plain terms.

Oklo rallied higher—up nearly 30% at one point—after the company announced it had been selected by the U.S. Air Force to build a small nuclear reactor at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. This isn’t just any project. It’s a major credibility boost for a company trying to prove that small modular reactors (SMRs) can provide clean, reliable energy for remote or high-demand sites. While OKLO stock has been volatile, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative – having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

This deal essentially signals: “Hey, the government trusts Oklo’s tech.” That’s gold for a small-cap nuclear innovator. But, right when investors were buzzing with excitement, Oklo also dropped some less thrilling news—it’s issuing $400 million in new shares. That means dilution. In simple terms, your slice of the Oklo pie just got a bit smaller. This often dampens the mood, and sure enough, the stock gave up some of its gains in after-hours trading. Still up, but with a touch of reality. Separately, can oil help bring peace? Check out – Trump’s Russia Math, Simplified.

Oklo only started trading publicly this year, and it’s already made headlines—partly because it’s trying to do something revolutionary: replace diesel generators with clean, compact nuclear power. However, not all the attention has been positive. A previous attempt to get a license for its reactor design was rejected by U.S. regulators in 2022. Oklo says it’s working on a new application, but that uncertainty has kept some investors cautious.

So, what’s next for Oklo? The key things to watch now are whether it can successfully reapply for NRC approval, will the Air Force deal turn into a model for other military or government sites, and lastly, how wisely will it spend the $400 million?

Oklo’s stock jumped on real news—government confidence in its tech. But the follow-up stock sale reminded everyone this is still a high-risk, high-reward bet. Nuclear dreams are heating up—but Oklo still has to power through some big hurdles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.