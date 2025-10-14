Why Is Oklo Stock Jumping Today?

Key Points

Oklo stock is rising on a continued wave of investor enthusiasm following weeks of positive news for the company.

General bullish sentiment for nuclear stocks is also helping lift shares.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Shares of Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) are rising on Tuesday, up 6.4% as of 2:07 p.m. ET. The move comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost 0.3%.

A string of positive news stories from the past several weeks, including a new buy rating from Canaccord Genuity analysts and the company's selection by the Department of Energy (DOE) to participate in a new pilot program, is lifting shares of the nuclear energy company.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A positive review

The investment bank Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Oklo last week. In its first analysis, Canaccord gave Oklo stock a buy rating and set a price target of $175.

The company was also just selected for its second DOE pilot program. The Advanced Nuclear Fuel Line Pilot Project will see the company "build and operate three fuel-fabrication facilities to support the deployment of advanced reactors." It was also selected for the DOE's Energy Reactor Pilot Program.

Oklo has a long road ahead

With the artificial intelligence (AI) data center expansion continuing to accelerate, the U.S. electrical grid is strained. Oklo's reactors could help solve this; its small model reactors (SMR) are a great fit to power data centers directly.

But the company is still developing the technology. And even if it successfully does, this is an incredibly capital-intensive space. Oklo will have to finance the construction of these reactors, which will mean either taking on significant debt or diluting shareholders.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oklo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,412!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,154,376!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,075% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.