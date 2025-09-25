Why Oklo Stock Is in Free Fall Today

Key Points Oklo stock is falling for the second day in a row.

A director reported a stock sale totaling $6.7 million.

Investors may want to invest in a nuclear energy ETF if they're uncomfortable with maintaining their positions in Oklo right now.

Extending its decline from yesterday, Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) stock is plummeting this morning as investors learn that one of the nuclear energy company's insiders sold a considerable amount of stock.

As of 10:42 a.m. ET, shares of Oklo are down 8%, recovering slightly from an earlier decline of 16%.

When insiders sell, investors take note

According to a regulatory filing that became public yesterday, Michael Klein, a member of Oklo's board of directors, sold 50,000 shares of Oklo stock on Sept. 22 in two separate transactions. Together, the two stock sales totaled about $6.7 million.

Because they think that the transactions provide insight into the company's operations, investors are often attentive to members of management teams buying and selling company stock. With respect to Klein's $6.7 million sale, investors are surmising that there's something of concern with Oklo that may preclude the stock from rising in the future.

Should investors follow suit and trim -- or exit -- their positions as well?

While it's certainly a worthy endeavor to watch for the stock purchases and sales of management teams, it's important to recognize that there's more than one reason for an insider to sell company stock. Sure, insiders may feel that the companies have dark days ahead, so they feel compelled to sell shares before they plunge. But that's not the only reason. An insider may simply want to free up cash for personal reasons -- unrelated to any opinions they have about the company's future.

For Oklo investors, today's news is certainly worth acknowledging, but it by no means should be interpreted as a signal that the company will be reporting disastrous news in the days (or weeks) ahead. Should several insiders also sell their shares, however, investors may want to revisit their own positions. Oklo shareholders who are still uneasy with the insiders sale could also consider if choosing to invest in a nuclear energy exchange-traded fund (ETF) will help them sleep better at night.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.