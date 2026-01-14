Why Oklo Stock Is Falling Today

Key Points

Oklo stock soared last week on news of a deal with Meta Platforms.

Shares of Oklo closed lower on Monday and Tuesday.

Nothing has changed with the bull case for Oklo stock.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

After bumping higher last Friday, Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) stock hasn't provided investors much to celebrate this week. Shares of the advanced nuclear reactor maker closed on both Monday and Tuesday at lower levels than they had on the preceding days. And today isn't shaping up to buck the trend as shares continue to trend lower.

As of 11:35 a.m. ET, shares of Oklo are down 4.8%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Geothermal news is cooling off investors' enthusiasm for Oklo stock

Oklo hasn't reported any news that investors can attribute to the stock's poor performance over the past couple of days. Instead, the market's lack of interest likely stems from two factors.

First, shares of Oklo jumped last week on news of its deal with Meta Platforms. On Friday, Oklo stock closed at $105.31 -- a price it hasn't touched since early December -- and investors are likely taking profits this week after the stock's rise.

The second catalyst stems from news that geothermal specialist Ormat has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with data center operator Switch. In the press release announcing the deal, Doron Blachar, CEO of Ormat, suggested there's room for the relationship to grow further:

"We are encouraged at the opportunity to continue growing this relationship with potential PPA expansion as well as additional new agreements to supply geothermal power to Switch as they continue scaling their business into the strong demand backdrop for the data center industry and Switch's specific capabilities."

Investors may speculate that Oklo's opportunity with data center operators seeking to secure adequate power supplies has now diminished, now that geothermal has emerged as an apparent alternative to the nuclear reactors that have gained attention recently.

What's an Oklo investor to do now?

The multiday decline in Oklo stock may be disconcerting, but nothing has changed regarding the bull case. Geothermal power is limited by geography, making it a less viable solution for data centers located in many parts of the United States. If you were bullish on Oklo stock yesterday, you should remain so today.

Should you buy stock in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oklo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $487,089!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,139,053!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 970% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 14, 2026.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.