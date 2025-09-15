Markets
OCGN

Why Ocugen Stock Zoomed 12% Higher Today

September 15, 2025 — 07:04 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • The company signed a licensing agreement with South Korea's Kawngdong Pharmaceutical.

  • This is one of the top pharma companies in the prosperous Asian country.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Ocugen ›

On Monday, investors clearly saw excellent value in the stock of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotech that concentrates on treatments for eye disorders. They traded the company's shares up by more than 12%, on the back of a fresh licensing agreement signed with a peer in Asia. That 12% absolutely trounced the 0.5% rise of the S&P 500 index today.

A licensing deal with a major Asian pharma

Ocugen announced that it has signed a licensing deal with Kwangdong Pharmaceutical in South Korea. Under the terms of the arrangement, Kwangdong will own the exclusive rights throughout South Korea for OCU400, an investigational drug targeting retinitis pigmentosa (RP). This is a disorder of the retina that causes progressive loss of vision.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Person undergoing an eye exam.

Image source: Getty Images.

For the license, Ocugen is to be paid up-front fees and near-term development milestones amounting to as much as $7.5 million. The healthcare company can also earn milestones of $1.5 million for each $15 million of sales through Kwangdong. Ocugen said that if and when commercialized, OCU400 could hit sales of at least $180 million in the first 10 years of being on that market.

Lastly, the American company stands to earn royalty payments of 25% of the net sales of the drug in South Korea.

The start of something big?

Ocugen's hopes for the drug seem quite realistic, given that -- according to its research -- roughly 7,000 people in South Korea suffer from RP. And that's the potential in only one country; if the drug is successfully brought to market elsewhere, this might be only the tip of the iceberg.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ocugen right now?

Before you buy stock in Ocugen, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ocugen wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $640,916!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,012!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OCGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.