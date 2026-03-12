Why Occidental Petroleum Rallied Today

Key Points

Iran struck several ships in the Strait of Hormuz over the past day.

Its new Ayatollah said the Strait will remained closed, in an effort to pressure the U.S.

But President Trump seemed to take the threat in stride, noting the elimination of Iran's nuclear capabilities is the bigger concern than oil prices.

10 stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum ›

Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) rallied 5.1% on Thursday.

Occidental is one of Warren Buffett's two favorite oil and gas companies and Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) seventh-largest overall public equity position.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Days like today explain why Buffett likes Occidental's strategic positioning so much. If global oil supplies are cut off in geopolitically fraught geographies overseas, Occidental's deep, low-cost inventory in the Permian Basin becomes a very valuable asset.

Oil prices spike as Iran vows to keep Strait of Hormuz closed

The ongoing war has pushed up oil and liquefied natural gas prices worldwide. This is because about 20% of global oil supplies flow through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, which separates Iran, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

While the IEA and U.S. have each announced large oil releases from strategic petroleum reserves yesterday and today, these are relatively temporary fixes to the problem if the Strait remains closed or limited for an extended period of time.

Today, Iran's new Ayatollah, Mojtaba Khamenei, released a statement that Iran won't back down from the war, and that the Strait of Hormuz should remain closed. Meanwhile, at least three commercial ships have been hit by Iranian projectiles over the past 24 hours, making the possibility of opening the Strait seem rather far off at the moment.

Despite the attacks and intransigence of the Iranian regime, President Trump doesn't appear to be set on ending the war just yet. Today, Trump said that Iran not having nuclear weapons was, "of far greater interest and importance to me" than oil prices, while also noting, "The United States is the largest oil producer in the world, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money."

One of those major U.S. oil producers is Occidental Petroleum, which is one of the largest acreage holders in the United States, especially in the low-cost and plentiful Permian Basin. While Occidental is exploring sites in troubled Middle East geographies, its entire international segment accounts for less than 20% of total barrels. And much of that segment is in Algeria, which does not need the Strait of Hormuz to transport its oil.

Should you follow Buffett into Occidental?

Interestingly, even after the rapid year-to-date rise in Occidental Petroleum's stock, its current stock price is $58.41, which is not that much higher than Buffett's average cost in the stock of $54.20, according to estimates.

One of the reasons Buffett likes the company so much is its operational excellence, low per-barrel costs, and deep inventory. Last year, the company generated $4.3 billion in free cash flow before working capital, which means it trades at only a 13.5 times free cash flow multiple today, even though those cash flows occurred at last year's much lower oil prices.

As such, Occidental remains a compelling way to play higher-for-longer oil prices should the war go on longer than thought.

Should you buy stock in Occidental Petroleum right now?

Before you buy stock in Occidental Petroleum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Occidental Petroleum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,735!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,140,464!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.