Why Oatly Stock Zoomed Nearly 16% Higher This Week

A bottom-line beat in its latest quarter made Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) stock quite tasty for investors this week. Thanks in no small part to the oat milk specialist's performance in its first quarter, the company's stock raced to a gain of almost 16% across the period, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A good start to the financial year

That quarter, which was reported on Wednesday, saw Oatly earn $197.5 million in revenue. That was down, although not alarmingly so, from the slightly over $199 million it posted in the same period of 2024.

The dynamic on the bottom line was notably more encouraging, as the company managed to narrow its net loss significantly. Its shortfall was $12.5 million, amounting to $0.03 per share, compared to the nearly $46 million deficit of the first quarter of 2024.

On average, analysts following Oatly's fortunes were anticipating the company would boast a fatter revenue figure, but skinnier profitability. They were modeling $202.5 million on the top line, but $0.05 per share for net loss.

In the earnings release, Oatly attributed the notably better bottom-line performance to factors such as cost efficiency measures. It also quoted CEO Jean-Christophe Flatin as saying the company aims to make 2025 "our first full year of profitable growth as a public company."

Growth in the bottle?

Oatly reiterated its guidance for the entirety of this year, anticipating constant-currency revenue growth from 2% to 4% over the 2024 tally; non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $5 million to $15 million; and capital expenditures ranging from $30 million to $35 million. It did not provide any profitability forecasts.

While Oatly is unique among comestibles stock, I don't personally find it compelling, as I don't think oat milk will move from niche favorite to widespread staple. Additionally, neither the company's trailing nor anticipated performance indicate it will be a standout as a business.

