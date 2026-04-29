Why NXP Semiconductors Stock Skyrocketed Today

Key Points

Demand for NXP's technology is rising across all its core markets.

The company's growth is set to accelerate.

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Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) spiked on Wednesday after the chipmaker reported solid growth across its major business lines.

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Broad-based gains

NXP's revenue climbed 12% year over year to $3.18 billion in the first quarter ended March 29.

The Netherlands-based semiconductor designer supplies chips to the automotive, industrial, and communications industries. As cars and trucks become more digitized, factories get automated, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices proliferate, demand for NXP's technology is rising.

"Our growth reflects sustained investment, disciplined execution, and growing customer adoption of our differentiated portfolio, particularly in industrial and automotive processing that supports software-defined vehicles and physical AI," CEO Rafael Sotomayor said.

Better still, NXP is becoming more profitable as it scales its business. Its adjusted gross and operating margins improved to 57.1% and 33.1%, respectively, up from 56.1% and 31.9% in the prior-year quarter.

All told, NXP's adjusted net income jumped 15% to $774 million, or $3.05 per share. That bested Wall Street's projections, which had called for per-share profits of $2.95.

The pace of NXP's expansion is set to quicken

NXP sees revenue growing 18% to approximately $3.45 billion in the second quarter, with adjusted earnings per share of roughly $3.50.

"The momentum we have built is expected to accelerate through the remainder of 2026," Sotomayor said.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NXP Semiconductors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.