Why Nvidia's $5 Billion Stake in Intel Could Extend Its Dominance in AI Chips

Key Points Nvidia just forged a surprising deal with Intel.

Both companies will receive unique long-term competitive advantages.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Last month, the U.S. government formally took a 10% stake in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). This month, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is joining the fray, taking a roughly 4% stake in the company following a $5 billion investment.

The deal surprised many investors given Nvidia has amassed such a dominant lead in key growth areas like artificial intelligence (AI). And notably, the $5 billion price tag is relative chump change for Nvidia. That figure represents just 0.1% of Nvidia's current market cap. But when you dig deeper, the partnership between Intel and Nvidia makes a lot of sense. In fact, there are two promising reasons the deal could help solidify Nvidia's leading market share for AI chips.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The details of the Nvidia and Intel partnership are revealing

Let's take a direct look at the details of this partnership, beginning with some comments from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to understand what exactly is going on.

"This historic collaboration tightly couples Nvidia's AI and accelerated computing stack with Intel's CPUs and the vast x86 ecosystem -- a fusion of two world-class platforms," Huang said in a news release. "Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for the next era of computing."

While there is some technical jargon in these comments, they get to the heart of what this partnership is all about. Nvidia has had a heavy lead in AI chips for years. Many estimates peg the company with a 90% market share in this category. Intel, meanwhile, still holds a heavy lead in CPU market share. Its chips in that category control around 60% of the market. Around 50% of desktops run on Intel chips, plus 73% of laptops and 76% of servers. It is this server market share that Nvidia is most interested in.

Since 2021, Intel stock lost around 50% of its value. Nvidia shares, meanwhile, gained more than 1,000%. Why such a difference in performance if both companies have high market shares in their respective categories? According to the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University, "The success of modern AI techniques relies on computation on a scale unimaginable even a few years ago." The AI chips of today, the center adds, "are tens or even thousands of times faster and more efficient than CPUs for training and inference of AI algorithms."

The AI market is expected to grow by 30% or more per year for decades to come. With early investment, Nvidia was able to dominate this huge growth market, which demands parallel processors designed to run thousands of simultaneous operations over more general-purpose processors that Intel produces.

Still, the AI industry requires both AI-focused GPU and CPU chips to function. CPU chips can excel in low-latency tasks where efficiency is a priority. And data centers around the world leverage both CPUs and GPUs to operate.

The partnership between Intel and Nvidia essentially commits Intel to build custom x86 CPUs for Nvidia's AI infrastructure platforms. It also requires Nvidia to integrate its GPUs more directly into Intel's client PCs. The result is a mutually embedded ecosystem that can improve the performance and efficiency of both companies' products. It's why Huang described the partnership as a "fusion of two world-class platforms" that will help both companies expand their ecosystems.

Both Intel and Nvidia come out as winners

This partnership ensures two things.

First, Nvidia will now have a tighter grip on its hardware stack. As the company proved with its CUDA developer platform, Nvidia is very skilled at integrating various components to maximize performance and vendor lock-in. More control over the CPU side of the stack gives Nvidia even more ability to advance its tech stack in ways that competitors can't match -- at least for now.

Intel, meanwhile, will now be able to integrate Nvidia's leading AI capabilities in ways its competitors will find difficult to match. CPUs are already being designed with dedicated AI cores, and the combination of Intel's and Nvidia's technology should make Intel's chips more appealing to its end markets, especially data centers looking to add more Nvidia chips. Intel CPUs now become the clear complementary solution.

Nvidia's $5 billion investment isn't the key mover in this story. Instead, it's the intertwining of each company's tech stack that will provide the most long-term benefits.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,345!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,080,327!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.