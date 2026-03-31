Why NVIDIA's $2B Bet Validates Marvell

Marvell Company Overview

Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock Marvell Technology (MRVL) is a fabless designer, developer, and marketer of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits. In 2018, Marvell acquired Cavium. Before the Cavium acquisition, Marvell was mainly known as the leading supplier of chips for hard disk drives (HDDs) used in PCs. However, the Cavium acquisition helped to diversify Marvell’s business. Cavium specializes in offering software-compatible processors that enable functionality in data center applications and network connectivity for servers and switches. The acquisition was critical because it opened up Marvell to the fast-growing data center market. The Wilmington, DE-based Marvell Technology operates in the United States, Bermuda, China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

The Data Center Business is Exploding

Marvell’s transition to data infrastructure semiconductor solutions is paying off. While NVIDIA (NVDA) provides the “brains” (GPUs) for AI data centers, Marvell provides the high-speed data connections for those brains, allowing them to function as a single, massive supercomputer. With more than $500 billion being spent on AI data centers by hyperscalers, Wall Street analysts expect MRVL to produce double-digit top-and-bottom-line growth through 2028.



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Meanwhile, MRVL has a strong track record of beating Wall Street estimates. MRVL has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the past 13 quarters.



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Marvell Scores NVIDIA Investment

Tuesday morning, news broke that NVIDIA would invest $2 billion in Marvell. The investment validates Marvell as the premier “custom silicon” partner for the AI era. By investing $2B in Marvell, NVIDIA is ensuring that the company will remain the primary “plumbing” for next-generation AI data centers.

MRVL Shares are Cheap

Given Marvell’s double-digit growth, its 33 P/E is very cheap.



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MRVL Relative Strength

While tech stocks continue to get hit, MRVL shares exhibit relative strength. Year-to-date MRVL shares are up 10%, while the S&P 500 Index is down more than 7%.



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Bottom Line

Marvell Technology has successfully navigated the transition from legacy hardware to the forefront of the AI infrastructure explosion. By positioning itself as the indispensable “plumbing” for hyperscale data centers, the company ensures it will capture a piece of the $500 billion AI buildout.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.