Why Nvidia Surged 36.3% in May

What happened

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged by 36.3% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The sharp jump has increased Nvidia's year-to-date gain to 164.3% even as the chipmaker's market capitalization approaches the $1 trillion mark.

So what

Nvidia reported a mixed set of earnings for its fiscal 2024 first quarter, with revenue clocking in at $7.2 billion. That was down 13% year over year but was 19% higher than the previous quarter. Operating expenses, however, declined by 30% year over year, which resulted in net income that jumped 26% year over year to $2 billion. The company's free cash flow soared by 94.4% year over year from $1.37 billion to $2.66 billion.

What impressed investors, though, was not Nvidia's earnings report, but the guidance that the company gave for its second quarter. The chipmaker expects revenue to come in at around $11 billion plus or minus 2%, a sharp increase from the $6.7 billion registered in the second quarter of last year. This forecast also blew past analysts' expectations of $7.2 billion as Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, highlighted two key trends of accelerated computing and generative artificial intelligence (AI) that will power the industry to new heights.

Huang also gave a keynote speech, his first in almost four years, that showcased his excitement about these two new technologies and how they will usher in a new era in computing. These trends will not only create new business models but also enable existing ones to become more efficient. In addition, he emphasized that a trillion dollars' worth of installed global data center will shift toward accelerated computing as generative AI will be plugged into every product, service, and business process, hence amplifying the need for a massive amount of microchips to be embedded into data centers, gaming, and other products.

Now what

Nvidia has unleashed a new wave of optimism and excitement in the AI space as the company details the potential of this technology to revolutionize the computing and gaming sectors. Accelerated computing will seep into almost every aspect of life, such as the metaverse, gaming, healthcare, financial services, and logistics, to name a few.

In turn, Nvidia envisions an almost $1 trillion total addressable market for the company as it taps into the development of new microchips for industries such as automotive, gaming, and omniverse enterprise software. The future looks like an exciting one for the company as it gears up for even more growth.



10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2023

Royston Yang has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.