Why Nvidia Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are surging on Tuesday. The company's stock gained 3% as of 12:50 p.m. ET but it was up as much as 8.4% earlier in the day. The significant rebound comes as the S&P 500 gained 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.2%.

News of tariff negotiations sparked optimism for Nvidia and other chip stocks.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

An end in sight?

After days of chaos in the market some hope emerged that an end is in sight. President Donald Trump's tariff announcement after market close last Wednesday sent markets around the globe in a downward spiral Thursday through Monday. Recession fears have grown significantly as markets saw one of their worst three-day stretches in decades.

Today, however, some optimism emerged as some key trade partners are showing restraint, refusing to retaliate against U.S. tariffs as China did soon after the announcement last week. South Korea's president said it would not add fuel to the fire, saying "I don't think that kind of fighting back will improve the situation dramatically" adding his country "clearly would like to negotiate."

While tensions are still high and things could escalate, today's chatter made it seem that the Trump administration is interested in working to make deals. The administration has given many different reasons for the tariffs, some of which indicated they could be permanent rather than leverage in negotiating more favorable trade deals. The market clearly hopes it is the latter and investors seemed to take today's events as a sign there is an end in sight.

I still think that Nvidia is in a strong position and is currently oversold -- at least under normal conditions. If the current trade war, particularly between China and the U.S., is not resolved, that calculus could change. I think it's best to remain cautious at the moment and wait for more clarity.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $578,035!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 5, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.