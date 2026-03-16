Why Nvidia Stock Just Dropped After Jumping Nearly 5%

Key Points

At today's conference, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang showcased Vera Rubin, the company's next-generation AI architecture.

Despite the ambitious announcements, Nvidia stock gave back most of its early gains, reflecting sky-high investor expectations.

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Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock finished Monday up just 1.6% despite gaining as much as 4.8% earlier in the day. The S&P 500 gained 1%.

Nvidia targets $1 trillion in sales

CEO Jensen Huang took the stage at the company's GTC conference, showcasing Vera Rubin -- the company's next-generation AI architecture. Huang said he expects cumulative purchase orders between the current generation Blackwell and Vera Rubin to hit $1 trillion through 2027.

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The market's expectations are sky-high despite current anxiety

The GTC announcements were legitimately impressive, the technical capacity of Vera Rubin is a huge leap forward, and Huang's $1 trillion revenue target is twice what he had previously said publicly. But the stock was still unable to hold the brief gain, retreating to just a 1.6% gain on the day.

That reflects the enormity of the expectations for Nvidia. The stock is priced with major growth already priced in, and investors expect near-flawless execution. And the market is still uneasy about the potential that AI is in a bubble. Nvidia stock would not fare well in a major marketwide correction.

That's especially true given the war in Iran. If it is not resolved quickly and the conflict drags on, it could have major ramifications for the economy, which in turn could affect how much big tech wants -- or can -- to continue investing at the scale we've seen up to this point.

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Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.