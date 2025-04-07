Why Nvidia Stock Jumped in a Wildly Volatile Day for the Market

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock posted gains in Monday's wild day of trading. The company's share price closed out the day up 3.5% and had been up as much as 7.9% earlier in the session. On the other hand, the stock had also been down as much as 8.2% in the day's trading.

The stock market saw incredible volatility today as investors reacted to emerging news on tariffs. Major indexes opened the day's trading deeply in the red but managed to recover as the day progressed. The S&P 500 index ended the day down 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite actually managed to close out the session up 0.1%.

Nvidia stock ends whiplash trading day in the green

Nvidia and other growth-dependent tech stocks saw big sell-offs early in the day as investors reacted to comments from President Trump about the potential for additional tariffs on China. In a message posted to Truth Social, the president threatened to implement an extra 50% tariff on Chinese goods if the country did not eliminate a new 34% import tax that it has implemented in response to a corresponding tariff move from the U.S.

The market then briefly surged on a report that the Trump administration was considering a 90-day pause on new tariff implementations for all countries except for China, but the report could not be verified and was denied by the White House. Despite sell-offs after the substance of the report was denied, stocks were able to regain ground on news that negotiations with some countries on tariffs could be in the works.

What's next for Nvidia?

Macroeconomic uncertainty is making it very difficult to chart Nvidia's outlook. While semiconductors appear to be excluded from new tariffs that are set to go into place, the lack of visibility on economic conditions could cause the company's key customers to cut back on spending. Until investors have a better picture on what to expect on tariffs, inflation, and the global growth outlook, Nvidia stock will likely continue to see high levels of volatility.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

