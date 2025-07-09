Why Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $162.83, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.95%.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence's shares have seen an increase of 11.14% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nvidia in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.99, indicating a 45.59% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $45.69 billion, indicating a 52.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.24 per share and a revenue of $197.54 billion, representing changes of +41.81% and +51.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nvidia. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. As of now, Nvidia holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nvidia is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.72. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 39.04.

It's also important to note that NVDA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Semiconductor - General industry stood at 2.74 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

