Why Nvidia, Arm, and Other Tech Stocks Popped Today

Key Points

Nvidia, Microsoft, and Arm are teaming up.

Their new chips could upend the $200 billion global CPU market.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) rose sharply on Monday, as investors celebrated the launch of their game-changing new computer processor.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nvidia wants to power your PC

After dominating the massive and still rapidly expanding market for graphics processing units (GPUs) used in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, Nvidia has set its sights on becoming a formidable force among designers of central processing units (CPUs) for personal computers (PCs).

Nvidia unveiled its new RTX Spark superchip at the COMPUTEX technology conference in Taipei, Taiwan. It combines Nvidia's powerful Blackwell GPU with its new Grace CPU, which is built on Arm's architecture.

Nvidia worked with Microsoft to design the RTX Spark to power AI agents on Windows PCs. Its features industry-leading energy efficiency, fast memory, and high-performance graphics technology.

"Our goal is to deliver unmetered intelligence to every home and every desk with Windows," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said. "RTX Spark marks a real breakthrough toward that vision."

Ultra-thin laptops and compact desktop PCs featuring the RTX Spark made by Dell, HP, Lenovo, and ASUS are due out this fall.

Another massive profit opportunity for Nvidia and Arm

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pegs the company's addressable market for CPUs at a whopping $200 billion.

To gain market share, Nvidia will have to take it from industry leaders Intel and Advanced Micro Devices. The tech titan appears set to do just that, as its GPU dominance, entrenched customer relationships, and thriving developer ecosystem make it well-armed for the fight.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, HP, Intel, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.