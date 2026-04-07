Why NuScale Power Stock Sank 15.6% in March

Key Points

NuScale Power reported a year-over-year decline in revenue when it reported Q4 2025 financial results in late February.

Several firms cut their price targets on NuScale Power stock.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

After NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) stock plunged 26.5% in February, investors had high hopes the nuclear energy stock would recover in March. Sadly for them, though, this didn't come to pass for two reasons. For one, NuScale Power reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2025 financial results in late February, which prompted bears to sell NuScale Power stock in the subsequent weeks. Secondly, several firms announced more pessimistic outlooks on NuScale Power stock. These two catalysts proved to be too formidable -- and shares tumbled last month.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of NuScale Power dropped 15.6% in March.

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This nuclear energy stock did little to charge up the bulls

After the market closed on Feb. 26, NuScale Power reported fourth-quarter 2025 financial results, including revenue of $31.5 million, a 15% decrease from $37 million in Q4 2024. While the company's CEO, John Hopkins, characterized 2025 as "a breakthrough year" in the company's Q4 2025 financial results press release, investors weren't impressed, and the stock closed 3.6% lower on the following day.

In the days following NuScale Power's Q4 2025 financial results, firms issued a deluge of price target reductions. On Feb. 27, Canaccord slashed its price target on NuScale Power stock to $25 from $60, and Goldman Sachs dropped its price target to $14 from $20.

It didn't take long before more price target reductions rolled in. On March 2, Citigroup lowered its price target to $11.50 from $18.50 while maintaining a sell rating, and RBC Capital lowered its price target on NuScale Power to $14 from $21.

The pessimism around NuScale Power stock persisted, and two weeks later, UBS cut its price target to $13 from $20.

Is NuScale Power stock a buy on the recent dip?

Despite what seemed like plenty of fodder for the bears to feast on last month, there were no alarming developments that warranted NuScale Power's stock sell-off. Sure, the company reported a year-over-year decrease in revenue, but this is hardly a red flag. NuScale Power is still in the early days of its story as it awaits the commencement of commercial operations. If the company were to report something worrisome, indicating that the start of commercial operations is further out than its 2030 target, investors would have more substantial reason to click the sell button.

Similarly, the downwardly revised price targets have no bearing on the long-term investment thesis. NuScale Power is a leader in the adoption of small modular reactors in the nuclear energy industry. This nuclear energy stock is undeniably worth watching -- and one to consider for those with multi-year investment horizons and interests in growth stocks.

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Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.