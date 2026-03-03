Why NuScale Power Stock Is Powering Down Today

Key Points

Two analysts slashed their price targets on NuScale Power stock yesterday.

Investors should emphasize the company's financials over analysts' opinions.

For those wary of volatility, a nuclear energy ETF is an excellent option for exposure to the nuclear energy industry.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

It may have taken a day to fully sink in, or maybe it took a day for investors to find the news. It's clear, though, that they got the memo. Analysts have taken a more bearish stance on NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) stock, and investors are selling shares in response. The general market downturn amid concerns about the U.S. military action in Iran is providing yet another catalyst for NuScale Power's stock slide.

As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of the advanced nuclear reactor designer are down 3.8%, paring back an earlier decline of 10%.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The week started with less optimistic expectations from not one, but two firms

NuScale Power's stock started the week on an inauspicious note, with news of two price target cuts arriving before the opening bell. Citigroup cut its price target on NuScale Power stock to $11.50 from $18.50 while maintaining its sell rating. RBC Capital also tempered expectations, slashing its price target to $14 from $21.

Based on NuScale Power's shares closing at $12.85 on Friday, the Citigroup price target implied a downside of 10.5%, while the RBC Capital price target implied an upside of 8.9%.

In addition to the lower price targets, the conflict in Iran is affecting market sentiment toward NuScale Power. Oftentimes, when fear and uncertainty creep into the marketplace, investors shy away from growth stocks like NuScale Power and look to fortify their portfolios with more conservative stocks.

Does the current sell-off represent a buying opportunity?

While the two lower price targets may be disconcerting, investors should prioritize the company's fundamentals over analysts' opinions. For present NuScale Power shareholders, therefore, it's better to remain steadfastly focused on the company's progress toward commencing commercial operations in the United States and its financial health. That said, those uninterested in enduring the volatility of NuScale Power stock but who are still interested in exposure to the nuclear energy industry may prefer a more conservative approach, such as investing in nuclear energy exchange-traded funds.

Should you buy stock in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $523,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,640!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.