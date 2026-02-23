Why NuScale Power Stock Is Powering Down Today

Key Points

Starting the last week of trading in February on an inauspicious note, NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) stock is tumbling lower today. With Barclays expressing a more bearish stance on shares of the advanced nuclear reactor designer, investors seem less inclined to maintain their positions.

As of 2:15 p.m. ET, shares of NuScale Power are down 8.1%, paring back an earlier loss of 9.9%.

There's a lot less upside to NuScale Power stock in this firm's estimation

Maintaining an equal weight, Barclays reduced its price target on NuScale Power stock 67% to $15 from $45. Based on NuScale Power's last closing price of $13.44 on Friday, the downwardly revised price target implies upside of almost 12%.

In addition to NuScale Power, Barclays expressed growing skepticism toward another developer of advanced nuclear reactors, Oklo. While it maintains an overweight rating on Oklo stock, Barclays slashed its price target to $82 from $146 today.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs also took a more bearish stance on NuScale Power stock, trimming its price target to $20 from $23.

Should investors remain committed to powering their portfolios with NuScale Power stock?

The steep reduction in NuScale Power's stock price target may be unnerving for current shareholders, but it shouldn't, in and of itself, prompt them to sell the stock. Instead, investors should pay close attention to what management announces on Thursday, when the company reports fourth-quarter 2025 financial results. Should the company reveal a development indicating its progress to launching commercial operations has been hindered, investors would have more material grounds to reevaluate their position in the nuclear energy stock.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc and NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

