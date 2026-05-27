Why Is Nucor (NUE) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Nucor (NUE). Shares have added about 6.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nucor due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Nucor’s Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top on Higher Volumes and Prices

Nucor reported earnings of $3.23 per share for the first quarter of 2026, up from 67 cents in the year-ago quarter. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79.



The company recorded net sales of roughly $9.5 billion, up around 21.3% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of roughly $8.66 billion.

Operating Figures

Total sales tons to outside customers for steel mills in the first quarter were 5,619,000 tons, up 8% year over year. Volumes were up 22% from the prior quarter. The figure missed our estimate of 5,228,000 tons.



Overall operating rates at the company's steel mills were 86%, up sequentially from 82% and from 80% in the first quarter of 2025.

Segment Highlights

In the reported quarter, the Steel Mills segment posted earnings of $1.13 billion, up from the fourth quarter due to higher average selling prices and volumes across all product groups.



The Steel Products segment earned $285 million, higher sequentially, reflecting increased volumes and stable average realized pricing.



The Raw Materials segment delivered earnings of $45 million, up from the prior quarter due to higher average selling prices and volumes.

Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents were around $2.2 billion at the end of the quarter, down around 29.5% year over year. Long-term debt was roughly $6.88 billion, up 2.8%.



In the first quarter, Nucor repurchased roughly 0.7 million shares of its common stock.

Outlook

The company expects higher consolidated earnings in the second quarter of 2026, supported by improvements across all three operating segments. In the steel mills segment, earnings are projected to rise due to higher realized selling prices while volumes remain stable. The steel products segment is also anticipated to deliver stronger performance, driven by higher volumes on steady pricing. The raw materials segment is expected to benefit from higher realized pricing, further contributing to overall earnings growth.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 30.48% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Nucor has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Nucor has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Nucor is part of the Zacks Steel - Producers industry. Over the past month, Steel Dynamics (STLD), a stock from the same industry, has gained 10.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Steel Dynamics reported revenues of $5.2 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +19.1%. EPS of $2.78 for the same period compares with $1.44 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Steel Dynamics is expected to post earnings of $4.14 per share, indicating a change of +106% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.4% over the last 30 days.

Steel Dynamics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.