Why Is Nucor (NUE) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Nucor (NUE). Shares have added about 5.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nucor due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Nucor Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Nucor's Earnings Lag Estimates in Q2, Sales Up on Higher Volumes

Nucor reported earnings of $2.60 per share for the second quarter of 2025, down from $2.68 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62.



The company recorded net sales of roughly $8.46 billion, up around 4.7% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.40 billion.

Operating Figures

Total sales tons to outside customers for steel mills in the second quarter were 5,044,000 tons, up 9% year over year. The figure lagged our estimate of 5,359,000 tons.



Overall operating rates at the company's steel mills increased to 85% in the second quarter of 2025 from 80% in the first quarter of 2025 and 75% in the second quarter of 2024.

Segment Highlights

In the reported quarter, the steel mill segment experienced an increase in earnings from the prior-quarter tally. The upside was primarily due to higher average selling prices at Nucor’s sheet and plate mills.



The steel products segment saw an upside in earnings in the second quarter from the first-quarter levels. Stable average selling prices and higher volumes caused the uptick.



The raw materials segment saw a rise in earnings in the second quarter sequentially, driven by scrap processing operations.

Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents were roughly $1.95 billion at the end of the quarter, down around 57.4% year over year. Long-term debt was around $6.69 billion, up 18.5% year over year.



In the second quarter, Nucor repurchased roughly 1.8 million shares of its common stock.

Outlook

The company expects earnings for the third quarter of 2025 to be slightly lower than in the second quarter due to a fall in earnings in the steel mills unit and comparable earnings in the steel products and raw materials segments. Despite strong backlogs and a consistent demand outlook, Nucor anticipates margin compression in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, Nucor has a average Growth Score of C, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Nucor has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Nucor belongs to the Zacks Steel - Producers industry. Another stock from the same industry, Steel Dynamics (STLD), has gained 3.3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 2025.

Steel Dynamics reported revenues of $4.57 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -1.5%. EPS of $2.01 for the same period compares with $2.72 a year ago.

Steel Dynamics is expected to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +32.2%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.2%.

Steel Dynamics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.