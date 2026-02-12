Why Is Nuclear Energy Stock Centrus Bleeding Red?

Key Points

Centrus Energy's guidance has disappointed investors.

Centrus, however, is a solid long-term bet with a massive backlog and competitive advantage.

Shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) slumped over 11% on Thursday, extending their previous day's losses and losing 20% value so far in 2025, as of this writing. This is the same stock that was up over 500% in 2025 through mid-October.

What's happening to the once red-hot nuclear energy stock?

Behind Centrus Energy's earnings miss

Centrus Energy supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear energy industry. It is among the few companies in the U.S. producing HALEU (high-assay, low-enriched uranium), a critical fuel for advanced nuclear reactors. Expectations from Centrus have been running high, especially amid President Donald Trump's pro-nuclear moves and the company's backing from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

On Feb. 11, Centrus even announced a partnership with engineering, procurement, and construction giant, Fluor to engineer and design the expansion of its facility in Ohio to support large-scale production of HALEU.

Surely, that's a step in the right direction, as Centrus has already signed definitive sale commitments for low-enriched uranium (LEU) worth $2.1 billion and must scale up production to fulfill the contracts. Its total backlog

So why's the stock plunging?

Centrus failed to meet analysts' expectations and reported a 3.5% drop in revenue for its fourth quarter on Feb. 11. Its revenue was almost flat while net income slipped 6.3% for the whole year. Centrus is also guiding for flat revenue for 2026.

Is Centrus stock a buy on the dip?

The danger with stocks like Centrus Energy is that expectations get priced in too fast, triggering a heavy sell-off on any miss.

The real story for Centrus, though, isn't a single quarter or even a few quarters, which explains why most analysts remain bullish even after earnings. Analysts at Roth Capital, for instance, even raised their price target on the nuclear energy stock to $137 apiece from $125 per share after earnings. That price target, however, is significantly below Centrus Energy's Wednesday closing price of around $210 per share, which is perhaps why the stock fell further on Thursday.

Centrus Energy's backlog, however, already extends to 2040, and its dominance in HALEU is a significant competitive advantage. Those are the things investors should keep in mind while ignoring the short-term noise.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

