Why Nu Stock Plummeted This Week

Key Points

Nu grew sales and net income by 45% and 50% in Q4.

Active customers and average revenue per user also rose by 15% and 27%, respectively.

However, Nu's global expansion plans and AI-powered underwriting bring a level of risk investors need to monitor.

10 stocks we like better than Nu Holdings ›

Shares of rapidly growing Latin American fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) are down 13% this week as of 2 p.m. ET on Friday after the digital financial services provider reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. While Nu's 45% revenue growth rocketed past Wall Street's expectations, the market took a cautious stance toward the stock after management announced that 2026 would be a major "inflection" point for the company. While this isn't inherently bad for the company itself, it certainly brings a higher level of risk -- which doesn't always mesh well with stocks in the banking and financial industry.

First, management reiterated that while "Latin America remains its core growth engine," the company was launching full speed ahead into new markets, such as the U.S., where it recently received conditional approval for a bank charter. These expansion plans are good for growth, but they also bring regulatory risk and may weigh on margins while things get up to speed. Furthermore, Nu highlighted that it would be further integrating AI-powered underwriting across its operations. After its NuFormer AI model underwrote credit card risk in Brazil in recent quarters, it will now expand to Mexico and also start underwriting other lending areas in Brazil. This shift could be tremendous for Nu if it works, but it also introduces additional risk as we wait for more information on how well these models perform.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Taking a step back from these theoretical fears, it ultimately was a great quarter for the company. In Q4, Nu:

grew its active customer counts by 15% to 131 million

raised its average revenue per active customer by 27%

boosted its deposit base by 29%

saw net income rise by 50% as its efficiency ratio hit an all-time low

lowered its 90-day non-performing loans from 6.7% to 6.6%

Trading at 17 times forward earnings and with a return on equity of 30%, Nu's growth is reasonably priced. While I own the fintech, its exposure to emerging markets, AI models, and higher regulatory risk from expanding globally, creates a level of risk investors should not ignore.

Should you buy stock in Nu Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Nu Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nu Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,188!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,413!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.